The Volcano Bobber is the latest one to get added in the Fisch’s Ashfall update, and it is one of the rarest ones you can find in the game for free.

Recommended Videos

Bobbers don’t give you any special advantage in Roblox’s Fisch, but they’re cool cosmetics that you can use to customize your hook and wear on your character. Most of the bobbers in the game are given when you complete the bestiary of the region or complete quests in the game but the Volcano Bobber is not obtainable by these methods. If you’re looking for a way to get the special cosmetic, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting the Volcano Bobber in Fisch.

How to get the Volcano Bobber in Fisch, explained

Go under the Lighthouse quickly to secure the Volcano Bobber. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Volcano Bobber in Fisch, go to the Roslit Bay island’s lighthouse. Stay in your boat over the lava area and wait for the Mysterious Rock event to take place. Once the event is live, it should be displayed in your in-game announcements, and you need to make your way quickly under the lighthouse and search for the Meteor spawn on the water.

If you are familiar with the Meteor spawns that happen on Ancient Isle, this is a similar occasion, but instead of the gems used in the Ancient Archives, you can claim the Volcano Bobber in the meteor spawn. The bobber stays in your equipment box forever. Be quick; otherwise, the bobber despawns in a few minutes, and you’ll need to wait till the next random event to get it. As it’s a limited-time bobber, it should be gone after the major update, so track it down as soon as you can.

The Volcano Bobber, as the name suggests, is a giant volcano that you can use to throw down in the water with your fishing rod to catch fish. Once it lands in the water, it erupts slightly with lava, which is a very cool effect to have, and it should also remind you of the game’s first-ever live event, where the Roslit Volcano erupted in the game.

Next, you can read our guide to learn about the Ashfall bestiary fish and the Atlantis bestiary in Fisch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy