Complete Atlantis Bestiary in Fisch: All 59 fish locations

Atlantis has appeared in Fisch, and it’s time to get all the new fish and fill up your Greek-themed bestiary to reach level 1000, unlocking the rare Seraphic Rod.
Roblox’s Fisch has multiple bestiaries to fill, which gives you XP to level up your character. Completing them will earn you an exclusive bobber and other rewards. The Atlantis Bestiary has 59 fish located in different areas. Most of them are hidden behind puzzles, which makes it harder to complete this large collection. However, if you’re stuck on a few fish or just trying to fill the new bestiary, we’ve got you covered.
All Atlantis fish in Fisch – complete bestiary
If you’re having trouble finding Atlantis in Fisch, then you can follow our guide to make your way to the underwater city and unlock new fishing rods to improve your fish collection. Here is a complete table of all the fish that you can catch in Atlantis and what places you need to find them:
|Fish
|Rarity
|Place
|Time of Day
|Weather
|Season
|Bait
|Aqua Scribe
|Common
|Ethereal Abyss Pond
|Day
|Clear
|Any
|Seaweed
|Atlantean Anchovy
|Common
|Sunken Trial Pond
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Atlantean Sardine
|Common
|Ethereal Abyss Pond
|Any
|Day
|Any
|Any
|Column Crawler
|Common
|Ethereal Abyss Pond
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Worm
|Lightning Minnow
|Common
|Sunken Trial Pond
|Day
|Rain
|Any
|Flakes
|Neptune’s Nibbler
|Common
|Ethereal Abyss Pond
|Day
|Clear
|Spring, Summer
|Seaweed
|Oracle Minnow
|Common
|Sunken Trial Pond
|Day
|Clear
|Any
|Flakes
|Poseidon’s Perch
|Common
|Sunken Trial Pond
|Day
|Clear
|Spring
|Insect
|Sparkfin Tetra
|Common
|Zeus Rod Room Pond
|Day
|Rain
|Any
|Insect
|Sunken Silverscale
|Common
|Sunken Trials Pond
|Day
|Clear
|Summer
|Shrimp
|Voltfin Carp
|Common
|Zeus Rod Room Pond
|Any
|Rain
|Any
|Worm
|Colossal Carp
|Uncommon
|Poseidon Temple Pond
|Day
|Any
|Any
|Seaweed
|Crystal Chorus
|Uncommon
|Sunken Trials Pond
|Night
|Clear
|Winter
|Shrimp
|Echo Fisher
|Uncommon
|Ethereal Abyss
|Night
|Foggy
|Any
|Shrimp
|Marble Maiden
|Uncommon
|Sunken Trial Pond
|Any
|Any
|Spring, Summer
|Worm
|Mosaic Swimmer
|Uncommon
|Ethereal Abyss Pond
|Any
|Any
|Spring
|Coral
|Shadowfang Snapper
|Uncommon
|Kraken Pool
|Night
|Any
|Any
|Fish Head
|Static Ray
|Uncommon
|Zeus Pool
|Any
|Rain
|Any
|Shrimp
|Temple Drifter
|Uncommon
|Ethereal Abyss
|Day
|Clear
|Any
|Deep Coral
|Tentacled Horror
|Unncommon
|Kraken Pool
|Night
|Any
|Any
|Shrimp
|Titan Tuna
|Uncommon
|Poseidon Temple
|Day
|Any
|Any
|Fish Head
|Atlantean Guardian
|Ususual
|Sunken Trial
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Fish Head
|Chronos Deep Swimmer
|Unusual
|Ethereal Abyss
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Truffle Worm
|Giant Manta
|Unusual
|Poseidon Temple Pond
|Day
|Any
|Any
|Shrimp
|Helios Ray
|Unusual
|Sunken Trials Pond
|Day
|Clear
|Summer
|Fish Head
|Leviathan Bass
|Unusual
|Poseidon Temple Pond
|Night
|Any
|Any
|Fish Head
|Oracle’s Eye
|Unusual
|Ethereal Abyss Pond
|Night
|Foggy
|Winter
|Night Shrimp
|Philosopher’s Fish
|Unusual
|Sunken Trial Pond
|Day
|Clear
|Any
|Coral
|Siren Singer
|Unusual
|Ethereal Abyss Pond
|Night
|Clear
|Summer
|Deep Coral
|Storm Eel
|Unusual
|Sunken Trial Pond
|Night
|Rain
|Any
|Fish Head
|Tentacle Eel
|Unusual
|Sunken Trial Pond
|Night
|Any
|Any
|Fish Head
|Thunder Bass
|Unusual
|Zeus Trial Pond
|Night
|Rain
|Any
|Fish Head
|Stormcloud Angelfish
|Rare
|Sunken Trial Pond
|Any
|Rain
|Any
|Shrimp
|Twilight Glowfish
|Rare
|Sunken Trial Pond
|Night
|Clear
|Any
|Night Shrimp
|Atlantean Alchemist
|Rare
|Sunken Trial Pond
|Night
|Clear
|Any
|Fish Head
|Eldritch Horror
|Rare
|Sunken Trial
|Night
|Any
|Any
|Truffle Worm
|Deep One
|Rare
|Sunken Trial
|Night
|Any
|Any
|Truffle Worm
|Triton’s Herald
|Rare
|Sunken Trial Pond
|Night
|Any
|Any
|Deep Coral
|Lightning Pike
|Rare
|Zeus Rod Room Pond
|Any
|Rain
|Any
|Minnow
|Massive Marlin
|Rare
|Poseidon Temple
|Day
|Any
|Any
|Fish Head
|Starlit Weaver
|Rare
|Ethereal Abyss
|Night
|Clear
|Any
|Deep Coral
|Voidscale Guppy
|Rare
|Ethereal Abyss Pond
|Night
|Clear
|Winter
|Night Shrimp
|Titanic Sturgeon
|Rare
|Poseidon Temple Pond
|Night
|Any
|Any
|Sea Weed
|Titanfang Grouper
|Rare
|Poseidon Temple Pond
|Night
|Any
|Any
|Fish Head
|Abyssal King
|Legendary
|Sunken Trial Pond
|Night
|Any
|Any
|Truffle Worm
|Deep Behemoth
|Legendary
|Poseidon Temple Pond
|Night
|Any
|Any
|Truffle Worm
|Deep Crownfish
|Legendary
|Sunken Trial Pond
|Day
|Clear
|Any
|Any
|Deep Emperor
|Legendary
|Poseidon Temple Pond
|Night
|Any
|Any
|Fish Head
|Kraken’s Herald
|Legendary
|Sunken Trial Pond
|Night
|Any
|Any
|Truffle Worm
|Mage Marlin
|Legendary
|Ethereal Abyss
|Night
|Clear
|Any
|Fish Head
|Thunder Serpent
|Legendary
|Sunken Trial Pond
|Night
|Rain
|Any
|Any
|Abyssal Devourer
|Mythic
|Sunken Trial Pond
|Night
|Any
|Any
|Truffle Worm
|Abyssal Goliath
|Mythic
|Poseidon Temple Pond
|Night
|Rain
|Any
|Any
|Celestial Koi
|Mythic
|Sunken Trial Pond
|Night
|Rain
|Winter
|Truffle Worm
|King Jellyfish
|Mythic
|Ethereal Abyss
|Night
|Clear
|Winter
|Truffle Worm
|Void Emperor
|Mythic
|Sunken Trial Pond
|Night
|Any
|Any
|Truffle Worm
|Zeus Herald
|Mythic
|Zeus Trial Pond
|Night
|Rain
|Any
|Any
|Ancient Kraken
|Exotic
|Kraken’s Pool
|Night
|Any
|Any
|Truffle Worm
|The Kraken
|Exotic
|Kraken’s Pool
|Night
|Any
|Any
|Truffle Worm
Next up, you can read our guides to find the Secret Banana and Mustard Fish in Fisch.
Published: Jan 26, 2025 11:27 am