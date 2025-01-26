Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture showing the Atlantis spawn point in Fisch.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

Complete Atlantis Bestiary in Fisch: All 59 fish locations

Here is a comprehensive guide to finding all the new fish in Atlantis in Fisch.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Jan 26, 2025 11:27 am

Atlantis has appeared in Fisch, and it’s time to get all the new fish and fill up your Greek-themed bestiary to reach level 1000, unlocking the rare Seraphic Rod.

Recommended Videos

Roblox’s Fisch has multiple bestiaries to fill, which gives you XP to level up your character. Completing them will earn you an exclusive bobber and other rewards. The Atlantis Bestiary has 59 fish located in different areas. Most of them are hidden behind puzzles, which makes it harder to complete this large collection. However, if you’re stuck on a few fish or just trying to fill the new bestiary, we’ve got you covered.

All Atlantis fish in Fisch – complete bestiary

Picture showing the Atlantis bestiary in Fisch.
The Atlantis Bestiary is one of the largest bestiaries to complete in Fisch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re having trouble finding Atlantis in Fisch, then you can follow our guide to make your way to the underwater city and unlock new fishing rods to improve your fish collection. Here is a complete table of all the fish that you can catch in Atlantis and what places you need to find them:

FishRarityPlace Time of DayWeatherSeasonBait
Aqua ScribeCommonEthereal Abyss PondDayClearAnySeaweed
Atlantean AnchovyCommonSunken Trial PondAnyAnyAnyAny
Atlantean SardineCommonEthereal Abyss PondAnyDayAnyAny
Column CrawlerCommonEthereal Abyss PondAnyAnyAnyWorm
Lightning MinnowCommonSunken Trial PondDayRainAnyFlakes
Neptune’s NibblerCommonEthereal Abyss PondDayClearSpring, SummerSeaweed
Oracle MinnowCommonSunken Trial PondDayClearAnyFlakes
Poseidon’s PerchCommonSunken Trial PondDayClearSpringInsect
Sparkfin TetraCommonZeus Rod Room PondDayRainAnyInsect
Sunken SilverscaleCommonSunken Trials PondDayClearSummerShrimp
Voltfin CarpCommonZeus Rod Room PondAnyRainAnyWorm
Colossal CarpUncommonPoseidon Temple PondDayAnyAnySeaweed
Crystal ChorusUncommonSunken Trials PondNightClearWinterShrimp
Echo FisherUncommonEthereal AbyssNightFoggyAnyShrimp
Marble MaidenUncommonSunken Trial PondAnyAnySpring, SummerWorm
Mosaic SwimmerUncommonEthereal Abyss PondAnyAnySpringCoral
Shadowfang SnapperUncommonKraken PoolNightAnyAnyFish Head
Static RayUncommonZeus PoolAnyRainAnyShrimp
Temple DrifterUncommonEthereal AbyssDayClearAnyDeep Coral
Tentacled HorrorUnncommonKraken PoolNightAnyAnyShrimp
Titan TunaUncommonPoseidon TempleDayAnyAnyFish Head
Atlantean GuardianUsusualSunken TrialAnyAnyAnyFish Head
Chronos Deep SwimmerUnusualEthereal AbyssAnyAnyAnyTruffle Worm
Giant MantaUnusualPoseidon Temple PondDayAnyAnyShrimp
Helios RayUnusualSunken Trials PondDayClearSummerFish Head
Leviathan BassUnusualPoseidon Temple PondNightAnyAnyFish Head
Oracle’s EyeUnusualEthereal Abyss PondNightFoggyWinterNight Shrimp
Philosopher’s FishUnusualSunken Trial PondDayClearAnyCoral
Siren SingerUnusualEthereal Abyss PondNightClearSummerDeep Coral
Storm EelUnusualSunken Trial PondNightRainAnyFish Head
Tentacle EelUnusualSunken Trial PondNightAnyAnyFish Head
Thunder BassUnusualZeus Trial PondNightRainAnyFish Head
Stormcloud AngelfishRareSunken Trial PondAnyRainAnyShrimp
Twilight GlowfishRareSunken Trial PondNightClearAnyNight Shrimp
Atlantean AlchemistRareSunken Trial PondNightClearAnyFish Head
Eldritch HorrorRareSunken TrialNightAnyAnyTruffle Worm
Deep OneRareSunken TrialNightAnyAnyTruffle Worm
Triton’s HeraldRareSunken Trial PondNightAnyAnyDeep Coral
Lightning PikeRareZeus Rod Room PondAnyRainAnyMinnow
Massive MarlinRarePoseidon TempleDayAnyAnyFish Head
Starlit WeaverRareEthereal AbyssNightClearAnyDeep Coral
Voidscale GuppyRareEthereal Abyss PondNightClearWinterNight Shrimp
Titanic SturgeonRarePoseidon Temple PondNightAnyAnySea Weed
Titanfang GrouperRarePoseidon Temple PondNightAnyAnyFish Head
Abyssal KingLegendarySunken Trial PondNightAnyAnyTruffle Worm
Deep BehemothLegendaryPoseidon Temple PondNightAnyAnyTruffle Worm
Deep CrownfishLegendarySunken Trial PondDayClearAnyAny
Deep EmperorLegendaryPoseidon Temple PondNightAnyAnyFish Head
Kraken’s HeraldLegendarySunken Trial PondNightAnyAnyTruffle Worm
Mage MarlinLegendaryEthereal AbyssNightClearAnyFish Head
Thunder SerpentLegendarySunken Trial PondNightRainAnyAny
Abyssal DevourerMythicSunken Trial PondNightAnyAnyTruffle Worm
Abyssal GoliathMythicPoseidon Temple PondNightRainAnyAny
Celestial KoiMythicSunken Trial PondNightRainWinterTruffle Worm
King JellyfishMythicEthereal AbyssNightClearWinterTruffle Worm
Void EmperorMythicSunken Trial PondNightAnyAnyTruffle Worm
Zeus HeraldMythicZeus Trial PondNightRainAnyAny
Ancient KrakenExoticKraken’s PoolNightAnyAnyTruffle Worm
The KrakenExoticKraken’s PoolNightAnyAnyTruffle Worm

Next up, you can read our guides to find the Secret Banana and Mustard Fish in Fisch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube linkedin