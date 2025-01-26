Complete Atlantis Bestiary in Fisch: All 59 fish locations

Atlantis has appeared in Fisch, and it’s time to get all the new fish and fill up your Greek-themed bestiary to reach level 1000, unlocking the rare Seraphic Rod.

Roblox’s Fisch has multiple bestiaries to fill, which gives you XP to level up your character. Completing them will earn you an exclusive bobber and other rewards. The Atlantis Bestiary has 59 fish located in different areas. Most of them are hidden behind puzzles, which makes it harder to complete this large collection. However, if you’re stuck on a few fish or just trying to fill the new bestiary, we’ve got you covered.

All Atlantis fish in Fisch – complete bestiary

The Atlantis Bestiary is one of the largest bestiaries to complete in Fisch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re having trouble finding Atlantis in Fisch, then you can follow our guide to make your way to the underwater city and unlock new fishing rods to improve your fish collection. Here is a complete table of all the fish that you can catch in Atlantis and what places you need to find them:

Fish Rarity Place Time of Day Weather Season Bait Aqua Scribe Common Ethereal Abyss Pond Day Clear Any Seaweed Atlantean Anchovy Common Sunken Trial Pond Any Any Any Any Atlantean Sardine Common Ethereal Abyss Pond Any Day Any Any Column Crawler Common Ethereal Abyss Pond Any Any Any Worm Lightning Minnow Common Sunken Trial Pond Day Rain Any Flakes Neptune’s Nibbler Common Ethereal Abyss Pond Day Clear Spring, Summer Seaweed Oracle Minnow Common Sunken Trial Pond Day Clear Any Flakes Poseidon’s Perch Common Sunken Trial Pond Day Clear Spring Insect Sparkfin Tetra Common Zeus Rod Room Pond Day Rain Any Insect Sunken Silverscale Common Sunken Trials Pond Day Clear Summer Shrimp Voltfin Carp Common Zeus Rod Room Pond Any Rain Any Worm Colossal Carp Uncommon Poseidon Temple Pond Day Any Any Seaweed Crystal Chorus Uncommon Sunken Trials Pond Night Clear Winter Shrimp Echo Fisher Uncommon Ethereal Abyss Night Foggy Any Shrimp Marble Maiden Uncommon Sunken Trial Pond Any Any Spring, Summer Worm Mosaic Swimmer Uncommon Ethereal Abyss Pond Any Any Spring Coral Shadowfang Snapper Uncommon Kraken Pool Night Any Any Fish Head Static Ray Uncommon Zeus Pool Any Rain Any Shrimp Temple Drifter Uncommon Ethereal Abyss Day Clear Any Deep Coral Tentacled Horror Unncommon Kraken Pool Night Any Any Shrimp Titan Tuna Uncommon Poseidon Temple Day Any Any Fish Head Atlantean Guardian Ususual Sunken Trial Any Any Any Fish Head Chronos Deep Swimmer Unusual Ethereal Abyss Any Any Any Truffle Worm Giant Manta Unusual Poseidon Temple Pond Day Any Any Shrimp Helios Ray Unusual Sunken Trials Pond Day Clear Summer Fish Head Leviathan Bass Unusual Poseidon Temple Pond Night Any Any Fish Head Oracle’s Eye Unusual Ethereal Abyss Pond Night Foggy Winter Night Shrimp Philosopher’s Fish Unusual Sunken Trial Pond Day Clear Any Coral Siren Singer Unusual Ethereal Abyss Pond Night Clear Summer Deep Coral Storm Eel Unusual Sunken Trial Pond Night Rain Any Fish Head Tentacle Eel Unusual Sunken Trial Pond Night Any Any Fish Head Thunder Bass Unusual Zeus Trial Pond Night Rain Any Fish Head Stormcloud Angelfish Rare Sunken Trial Pond Any Rain Any Shrimp Twilight Glowfish Rare Sunken Trial Pond Night Clear Any Night Shrimp Atlantean Alchemist Rare Sunken Trial Pond Night Clear Any Fish Head Eldritch Horror Rare Sunken Trial Night Any Any Truffle Worm Deep One Rare Sunken Trial Night Any Any Truffle Worm Triton’s Herald Rare Sunken Trial Pond Night Any Any Deep Coral Lightning Pike Rare Zeus Rod Room Pond Any Rain Any Minnow Massive Marlin Rare Poseidon Temple Day Any Any Fish Head Starlit Weaver Rare Ethereal Abyss Night Clear Any Deep Coral Voidscale Guppy Rare Ethereal Abyss Pond Night Clear Winter Night Shrimp Titanic Sturgeon Rare Poseidon Temple Pond Night Any Any Sea Weed Titanfang Grouper Rare Poseidon Temple Pond Night Any Any Fish Head Abyssal King Legendary Sunken Trial Pond Night Any Any Truffle Worm Deep Behemoth Legendary Poseidon Temple Pond Night Any Any Truffle Worm Deep Crownfish Legendary Sunken Trial Pond Day Clear Any Any Deep Emperor Legendary Poseidon Temple Pond Night Any Any Fish Head Kraken’s Herald Legendary Sunken Trial Pond Night Any Any Truffle Worm Mage Marlin Legendary Ethereal Abyss Night Clear Any Fish Head Thunder Serpent Legendary Sunken Trial Pond Night Rain Any Any Abyssal Devourer Mythic Sunken Trial Pond Night Any Any Truffle Worm Abyssal Goliath Mythic Poseidon Temple Pond Night Rain Any Any Celestial Koi Mythic Sunken Trial Pond Night Rain Winter Truffle Worm King Jellyfish Mythic Ethereal Abyss Night Clear Winter Truffle Worm Void Emperor Mythic Sunken Trial Pond Night Any Any Truffle Worm Zeus Herald Mythic Zeus Trial Pond Night Rain Any Any Ancient Kraken Exotic Kraken’s Pool Night Any Any Truffle Worm The Kraken Exotic Kraken’s Pool Night Any Any Truffle Worm

