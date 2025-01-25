All 7 Rods in the Atlantis Fisch update and how to get them

Increasing your Fishing Rod collection in Fisch is crucial to getting many mythical fish and different mutations to stock up on money and prepare for the late game.

Roblox’s Fisch has increased the level cap to 1000 with the Atlantis update and even introduced seven new fishing rods. While some are good at helping you get through the mid-game, others are best avoided. Some rods have unique passives, which makes it a no-brainer to add them to your collection, and our guide will help you find all of these fishing rods and make the most out of your in-game currency.

How to get the new fishing rods in the Atlantis in Fisch

Here is a complete table of all the fishing rods that you can obtain in Fisch’s Atlantis region:

Fishing Rod Name Price How to get them Rod Stats Champions Rod C$ 1,000,000 You can purchase it from the spawn point in Atlantis after using the Heart of Zeus in Grand Reef. Lure Speed: 45 percent

Luck: 65 percent

Control: 0.15

Resilience: 5 percent

Max Weight of Fish: 200,000 kg Depthseeker Rod C$ 125,000 Make a left from the Atlantis spawn point and make your way to the glowing blue-colored whirlpool, which will take you down to Zeus’ trials to unlock the Vault Door.



Now, you should have five minutes to complete a red-light-green-light game and a skipping stone game. Once you complete each game, you get a four-digit unique code. Once you have the eight digits, go straight to the vault and enter the code on your right to open it. Now, you should find the Zeus Rod on your left. Lure Speed: 55 percent

Luck: 20 percent

Control: 0.17

Resilience: 25 percent

Max Weight of Fish: 50,000 kg Zeus Rod C$ 1,700,000 Make a left from the Atlantis spawn point and make your way to the glowing blue colored whirlpool which will take you down to Zeus’ trials to unlock the Vault Door.



Now, you should have five minutes to complete a red-light-green-light game and a skipping stone game. Once you complete each game, you get a four-digit unique code. Once you have the eight digits, go straight to the vault and enter the code on your right to open it. Now, you should find the Zeus Rod on your left. Lure Speed: 40 percent

Luck: 70 percent

Control: 0.25

Resilience: 15 percent

Max Weight of Fish: Infinite Tempest Rod C$ 1,850,000 Make your way past the Merchant in the Atlantis to find the Sunken Trials place.



Here, you need to memorize the symbols, jump in the water, and find the puzzle to input the symbols in the given order. After that, resurface and return to the symbols and input them to open the door. You should have the Tempest Rod to your left here. Lure Speed: 15 percent

Luck: 70 percent

Control: 0.15

Resilience: 40 percent

Max Weight of Fish: 80,000 kg Poseidon Rod C$ 1,555,555 Go toward the southern side from the spawn and dive deep to swim past the water and find Poseidon’s realm. You have to place six different high-rarity fish here to open the door and one of them includes the Ancient Megalodon. Once you complete that, the door will open, and you will find the Poseidon Rod inside. Lure Speed: 50 percent

Luck: 165 percent

Control: 0.2

Resilience: 40 percent

Max Weight of Fish: 100,000 kg Abyssal Specter Rod C$ 1,004,269 Once you complete all the challenge wheels inside the rooms for the Zeus, Tempest, Poseidon, and Abyssal Specter Rod, you can jump in the water just outside the spawn point and swim down to find the final wheel. After you solve it, you’ll have access to the Kraken Pool, which also has the Kraken Rod. Lure Speed: 25 percent

Luck: 90 percent

Control: 0.1

Resilience: 60 percent

Max Weight of Fish: Infinite Kraken Rod C$ 1,333,333 Once you complete all the challenge wheels inside the rooms for the Zeus, Tempest, Poseidon, and Abyssal Specter Rods, you can jump in the water just outside the spawn point and swim down to find the final wheel. After you solve it, you’ll have access to the Kraken Pool, which also has the Kraken Rod. Lure Speed: 60 percent

Luck: 185 percent

Control: 0.2

Resilience: 15 percent

Max Weight of Fish: 150,000 kg

While the Zeus and the Tempest rods are good options for building your mid-game, you can rely on rods like the Abyssal Specter Rod for high resistance numbers, Poseidon Rod for its high luck number along with an all-round performance, while the Kraken Rod also comes with a passive ability, which makes it a no-brainer to add to your inventory while going toward the endgame.

