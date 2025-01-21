How to catch the Secret Mustard Fish in Fisch

The Mustard Fish in Fisch is one of the three Secret Fish added to the game after the latest update, and it’s tough to find one in the water.

Roblox’s Fisch has multiple permanent and limited-time fish through bestiaries, but now they’ve added a new tier of Secret Fish that are incredibly hard to find. If you’re trying to add one to the collection, you can follow a few conditions and keep fishing until you stumble upon one with high luck, and you’ll have one of the rarest fish in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting your Mustard fish in Fisch.

How to get Secret Mustard Fish in Fisch

The ocean’s your best friend in finding this yellow Pufferfish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the Secret Banana Fish, only found in Ancient Isles, it’s harder to get your hands on the Secret Mustard Fish because it can spawn anywhere in the ocean. So you must meet your island’s Shipwright NPC and spawn your boat to go out in the water. To fish in the ocean, stay on your boat and stay away from islands. Don’t fish in the Whirlpools, as they have their unique bestiary, which could hinder your search.

In terms of bait, use Seaweed as the Mustard Fish prefers it. You can get the Seaweed bait by purchasing the Bait Crates from Moosewood Island and the Quality Bait Crates from Terrapin Island, which have a higher drop rate for the Seaweed bait. You’ll need a lot of them, so make sure to buy at least 50 crates and stock up on your baits to use them in the ocean.

Now, there are two more conditions under which you can catch the Secret Mustard Fish: Rainy weather and the Summer season. You can easily get rain in Fisch by using the Tempest Totem, found in a cave near Terrapin for purchase. However, the Summer season is tricky to get as your best bet is to spend your money on Sundial Totems and go through the days faster to reach it.

Like every Secret Fish, you need to have heavy luck on your fishing rod, so we’d recommend using the Heaven’s Rod and baits that give you a lot of luck. You can purchase the Server luck using Robux and spend your in-game currency to purchase Aurora Totems, which boosts your luck by seven times. You can find it near the Brine Pool in Fisch.

Once you hook the Secret Mustard Fish, you should spot a black exclamation mark instead of the usual red one. You don’t have a speed penalty like other rare fish, and you should reel in a yellow pufferfish. You can also get the shiny variant of the Mustard Fish, which is red and wears an adorable beanie on its head, making it super collectible for players who like to have the rarest fish in their inventory. Head over to Moosewood and meet the Appraiser NPC to spend currency to give it the shiny mutation.

