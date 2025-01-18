How to catch all Atlantean Storm fish in Fisch: The complete bestiary

The final weekend before the Fisch’s next massive update is here, and pirates have arrived near the Grand Reef island, looking to catch some Atlantean Storm fish.

Roblox’s Fisch keeps adding new fish for players with their updates and you can catch these fish to finish bestiary to earn new bobbers and rare baits. If you want to fill up your Atlantean Storm bestiary in a jiffy, we’ve got you covered.

Here is everything you need to know about Atlantean Storm fish in Fisch.

How to find the Atlantean Storm fish in Fisch

The Whirlpool can spawn randomly all around the Grand Reef islands. Screnshot by Dot Esports Keep fishing until you fill your Atlantean Storm bestiary. Screnshot by Dot Esports

To get the Atlantean Storm fish in Fisch, return to the Grand Reef islands, which are located next to the Forsaken Shores point of interest. Go to your nearest Shipwright NPC and spawn your boat to set sail for the Forsaken Shores. After reaching the island, make a right and go straight until you come across a cluster of islands surrounded by black clouds and lighting.

Now, use your boat to find small whirlpools near the Grand Reef islands, which look similar to the normal whirlpools on the ocean. These whirlpools are located all around the Grand Reef islands’ waters and are the only place you can find the Atlantean Storm fish in Fisch. If you fish in any other place than the whirlpool, you will fill your Grand Reef Bestiary instead.

You should also spot a pirate ship over the waters of the Grand Reef, and you can talk to Captain Neptune on board. He’ll ask you to complete the bestiary to get free rewards. After finishing the interaction, you can take your ship and fish at these whirlpools to fill your bestiary.

All Atlantean Storm fish in Fisch – complete bestiary

I’ve collected them all and you can complete the bestiary easily as well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is a complete table of all the fish that are found in Atlantean Storm and the conditions that you’ll need to follow to catch them in Fisch:

Fish Rarity Weather Time of Day Season Bait Tempest Ray Uncommon Windy Any Winter Seaweed Abyss Snapper Uncommon Foggy Any Autumn Fish Head Vortex Barracuda Unusual Clear Any Summer Minnow Whirlpool Marlin Unusual Rain Any Spring Squid Typhoon Tuna Rare Rain Any Winter Fish Head Cyclone Mako Rare Windy Any Spring Fish Head Maelstorm Shark Legendary Foggy Any Autumn Truffle Worm Void Angler Mythical Clear Any Summer Truffle Worm

You can find Seaweed, Squid, and Fish Head baits from the Quality bait crates, which are available for purchase on the Terrapin island. You will need to open Volcanic or Coral Geodes for the Truffle worm and hope you can add some of them to your equipment box.

After completing the Atlantean Storm bestiary, you can head back to the captain on the pirate ship to get your rewards. The rewards include the Drifter’s Tale Bobber, four Hangman’s Hooks, and five Kraken Tentacles. The baits are some of the best in the game, and their stats are truly amazing as they can lift your normal rods and help you better fish with no negative stats.

You should hold onto the baits until the next update drops next weekend because many fish in the upcoming Atlantis update could use them.

Next up, you can read our guides to learn about all the Exalted Relic Enchants and get Rod of the Exalted One in Fisch.

