How to catch all Grand Reef fish in Fisch? The complete bestiary

The Grand Reef is the latest island added to Fisch in preparation for its upcoming Atlantis update, and the place is filled to the brim with new fish to catch.

Here’s everything you need to know about all the fish in Grand Reef bestiary in Roblox’s Fisch.

How to find the Grand Reef in Fisch

Go behind the Forsaken Shores island to find this small cluster of islands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Grand Reef island in Fisch, you must go to the Forsaken Shores island. Once you’re there, make your way to the right side of the dock and go toward the back of the island. Now, go straight toward the ocean, and you should eventually come across the Grand Reef. You will see a storm brewing on the top, similar to the Megalodon spawn in Ancient Isles.

The Grand Reef island also has a countdown to the major Atlantis update with three question marks, which could make it a place of interest in the coming days. Once you reach it, you can start fishing from the central island or make your way to any of the smaller ones surrounding it to fish in the giant whirlpool, filling up your bestiary and obtaining various rewards.

Once you’re done exploring the islands, you can equip the flippers and advanced diving gear to go underwater to spot beautiful corals and an ancient temple, which might play a bigger role in the upcoming Atlantis update.

All Grand Reef fish in Fisch – complete bestiary

There is a ton of colorful fish to catch in the Grand Reef. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is a complete table of all the fish that are found in Grand Reef and the unique baits that you’ll need to use to catch them in Fisch:

Fish Rarity Weather Time of Day Season Bait Reef Minnow Common Any Any Any Seaweed Coral Chromis Common Any Any Any Flakes Coral Guard Uncommon Any Any Any Shrimp Reef Goby Uncommon Any Any Any Worm Crystal Wrasse Unusual Any Any Any Insect Reef Parrotfish Rare Any Any Any Coral Coral Emperor Legendary Any Any Any Fish Head Grand Reef Guardian Mythical Any Any Any Truffle Worm

The best part about the Grand Reef bestiary is that you don’t need specific weather conditions or the time of the day to get your hands on any fish. However, your fishing rod’s luck and the type of bait play a huge role.

I had an easy time catching most of the fish in the Grand Reef with my Rod of the Eternal King. I frequently captured the mythical and legendary fish, making this a great spot for farming money to prepare for the next update.

If you’re struggling to catch the lower-tier fish, consider using the starter rods with the preferred baits to complete your bestiary. You can get different baits using the bait crates on Moosewood or the quality ones on Terrapin Island to fill up your equipment box with the right baits to get your grind easier and catch all the right fish in no time.

Once you complete the bestiary in Grand Reef and obtain all eight fish, you will get a free Grand Reef coral-themed bobber, $C 2,000 in-game currency, and XP to level up your progress.

