How to catch all Overgrowth Caves fish in Fisch? The complete bestiary

The Overgrowth Caves pond in Fisch is one of the many new areas introduced in the Northern Expedition update, filled to the brim with fish to fill your Beastiary pages.

The Northern Expedition update has introduced many winter-themed fish in Roblox’s Fisch, but if you want to fill your bestiary, you’ll have to find these hidden water bodies. Despite the ice, there are quite a few starting regions, like the Overgrowth Caves, which lets players catch expensive fish and make money to progress through the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fish in Overgrowth Caves in Roblox’s Fisch.

How to find the Overgrowth Caves pond in Fisch

Go straight from from the cave which has snowy leaves. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fish anywhere in the Overgrown Cave to fill up your beastiary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Overgrowth Caves pond in Fisch is the first area of its kind that you will come across during your ascent. To reach this area, you need to climb the mountain from its left side until you reach the first camp, the same place where you’d come with your pickaxe to harvest the Blue Energy Crystal on the right side.

To reach the Overgrowth Caves pond, you need to go left instead and climb the three ladders. Now, take a right and go straight until you come across a small, comfortable cave with a bit of lush around, and you can put down your bobber here to complete your Overgrowth Caves Beastiary.

Unlike the other two areas with new fish on the mountain, this area does not require you to have oxygen plugged in. It makes it easier to fish without having to run back to the camp’s Refill station. You also don’t have to worry about your temperature levels as you can fish as long as you want wearing the required equipment.

All Overgrowth Caves fish in Fisch, complete bestiary

There are a ton of new fish to catch with the new update. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is a look at all the fish that are found in Overgrowth Caves and other crucial details to hunt for them in Fisch:

Fish Rarity Weather Time of Day Season Bait Icy Salmon Uncommon Any Day Winter Worm Ice Anchovy Uncommon Clear Day Winter Worm Icy Carp Unusual Any Any Winter Bagel Frigid Crab Unusual Any Any Winter Fish Head Icy Goldfish Rare Clear Day Winter Flakes Icy Tuna Rare Any Any Winter Fish Head Frigid Antlers Legendary Any Any Winter Any Frozen Walnut Mythical Any Any Winter Any Glass Diamond Mythical Any Any All Any

Most of these fish don’t come with extensive criteria: you should go for the Frozen Walnut, which sells for quite a lot of money to the Merchants. Moreover, this is one of the only places to get the Glass Diamond, a crucial piece to solve the two-player puzzle later in the mountain.

After you obtain the Glass Diamond, make your way to the puzzle with a player, stand on the pressure platform, and pull the item during the day to focus the sunlight. You can melt the ice around the Crystalized Rod, which you can then purchase for C$ 35,000. It is a mid-game fishing rod with decent stats for that stage of the Fisch experience.

Next up, you can read our guides to survive the Northern Expedition mountain and find the Red Energy Crystal in Fisch.

