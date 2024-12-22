How to catch all Frigid Cavern fish in Fisch? The complete bestiary

The Frigid Cavern is one of the many places to fish in the new Fisch’s Northern Expedition update, but it could be hard to find as it’s hidden inside a cave with a familiar NPC.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything that you need to know about all the fish in Frigid Cavern bestiary in Roblox’s Fisch.

How to find the Frigid Cavern pond in Fisch

You need to go straight toward the cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports Go straight from the cave until you see the water body. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To reach the Frigid Cavern pond in Fisch, you need to climb the mountain until you reach the area where you can go left to find the camp with the pickaxe and oxygen refill center. This is also where you’d need the pickaxe to break through the ice on your left side and pull down the lever to obtain yet another fishing rod. Instead of turning left from this area and reaching the camp, go straight until you go inside a cave. The cave should have a pond where you need to fish to collect fish to fill up the Frigid Cavern Bestiary.

If the area feels familiar to you, it might be because this is the same spot where you’d come to talk to the hidden NPC after crossing the water body to get the Green Energy Crystal and solve the puzzle at the peak of the mountain to gain access to the Heaven’s Rod through a vault.

Unlike the Overgrowth Caves Bestiary, you will need to take the oxygen and temperature into consideration here, but luckily for you, there is a camp nearby to the left to refill your oxygen and warm yourself up after getting some catches in. We’d recommend you gather some money and make your way up the mountain to purchase the Winter Cloak to never think about temperature again and Advanced Oxygen Tank so that you can get a lot of time to catch those hard to find rare fish.

All Frigid Cavern fish in Fisch, complete bestiary

The Alligator and Octopus look amazing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is a complete table of all the fish that are found in Frigid Cavern in Fisch, and other important details to catch them:

Fish Rarity Weather Time of Day Season Bait Frigid Shrimp Uncommon Any Night Winter Flakes Ice Eel Uncommon Clear Night Winter Worm Ice Jellyfish Unusual Any Any Winter Any Ice Octopus Unusual Any Day Winter Fish Head Snowfish Rare Clear Any Winter Fish Head Frozen Taco Rare Any Any Winter Any Polar Alligator Legendary Any Night Winter Fish Head Frozen Mammoth Tusk Mythical Any Any Winter Any

In addition to the fish in the area, you can also find Glass Crystals similar to the Overgrowth Caves, but the chances are very low, and it doesn’t even count as an entry in your bestiary. So focus on getting a ton of Fish Head baits from the bait crates and come to this area with a big oxygen tank and Winter cloak and fill up your bestiary.

The Fish Head baits are amazing to use as they enhance your odds of obtaining the Legendary Polar Alligator fish along with other fish. You can sell these high-quality fish to the Merchant on any island and earn money to make your way to the Fisch’s end game.

Next up, you can read our guides on finding the last Red Energy Crystal and surviving the Northern Expedition update in Fisch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy