Rope Swing Obby codes (December 2024)

If you want to grab extra cash and coins fast, make sure to use all the available Rope Swing Obby codes.
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|

Published: Dec 27, 2024 08:09 am

Updated Dec. 27, 2024: Found the latest codes.

It’s fun, fast, and unpredictable, and you’ll have to show your skills and patience like never before in one of the most challenging games in this genre. While chasing the top of the leaderboard, make sure to use Rope Swing Obby codes because they can help you earn cool freebies.

All Rope Swing Obby codes list

Rope Swing Obby codes (Working)

  • WINTER_2024—Redeem for 2.5k Cash and 15 Coins (New)
  • ColdMoneyzz—Redeem for 5k Cash (New)
  • FreezingCoins—Redeem for 20 Coins (New)
  • HALFWAE—Redeem for 2k Cash and 5 Coins

Rope Swing Obby codes (Expired)

  • 1KLIKES
  • RELEASE2024
  • ALPHA_STAGE

How to redeem codes in Rope Swing Obby

Redeeming Rope Swing Obby codes will take only a few seconds if you follow our step-by-step instructions below:

How to redeem Rope Swing Obby codes
Follow these simple steps to claim rewards. | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch Rope Swing Obby in Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the left side.
  3. Insert a code into the Enter Code pop-up text box.
  4. Hit the Submit button to grab your freebies.

