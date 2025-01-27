How to complete the Zeus Trial in Fisch

The Zeus Trial in Fisch is one of Atlantis’ many chambers, and you need to pass through his tricky yet simple challenges to access his rod room.

The Atlantis update in Roblox’s Fisch has brought the wrath of the Greek Gods, and Zeus has been watching a lot of Squid Game, so his games are inspired by the show. You’ll have to pass tests like red light, green light and the glass bridge, and you need to complete them in under five minutes. If you’re having trouble with the games and getting the codes, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything to know about finishing the Zeus Trial in Fisch.

All Zeus Trial games and how to complete them in Fisch

Jump in the portal to start your Zeus Trial. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To reach the Zeus Trial, make your way to the Atlantis spawn point by using the Heart of Zeus. Once you reach the spawn, head over to the left and find the Zeus statue surrounded by glowing yellow vegetation. Go past the statue, and walk through the end of the big hall to find a blue portal. You can jump in the portal to start your Zeus Trial in Fisch.

You need to complete two of the games mentioned below in under five minutes, and you can do it with other players as well. Here’s how you can easily complete the Zeus Trial games.

Red Light, Green Light game

Stay still and move fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Red Light, Green Light game room is to your left side after entering the Zeus Trial room. The rules are pretty simple: Zeus stands at the end of the hall, and behind him, there is a unique code. You have to move when he turns away, and stop when he looks at you. The game is pretty simple to clear in under a minute, but you need to hold your nerves. The statue also turns erratically sometimes, so it will turn before its set interval to catch you by surprise.

Make sure to be slow and steady in your attempts to clear it easily, and never risk it for an extra few meters. If you do manage to overstep while Zeus looks at you, he’s going to reset your progress and send you back to the starting line. It definitely ruins your run’s progress, so quick reflexes are key here. Once you reach the end, you will reveal four digits of the code needed to pass the trial and you can move to the next game.

Glass Bridge game

Be careful about what stones you use or fall in the magma. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Glass Bridge game is to your right. This game has multiple levitating stones and you will have to choose between the two and find the path to the end, with one stone making you drop to your doom in each choice. You can also use your friends as test subjects to clear the way for you to better you chances and reach the end quickly to get the final four digits.

Unlike the first game, if you get the stone wrong, you don’t respawn at the starting line; rather, you die and lose money, which makes this frustrating to finish. Fortunately, I completed the Zeus puzzle just when the update dropped and it allowed me to respawn at the starting line after falling to the magma, which made it easier for complete it within time. Maybe the developer might revert this change to make you respawn, but until then you’ve got to rely on your friends, respawn in Atlantis, and run back to the Trial room from the Innkeeper to finish it.

After you’ve cleared both the games and written down the code in order, go straight toward the vault door and look right to find a number pad. Enter the unique eight-digit code and the door should open. If you get it right once, the door will remain open for you forever. You can always go without passing the Zeus Trial every time, and go inside the Rod room to either solve the Wheel Puzzle for the Kraken room or just purchase the Zeus Rod.

