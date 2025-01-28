How to get the Seraphic Rod in Fisch

The Seraphic Rod in Fisch is the perfect end-game fishing rod. Its advanced reeling speed allows it to catch fish of higher rarity without any waiting time, but getting your hands on one can be very difficult and time-consuming.

Roblox’s Fisch has multiple fishing rods with various stats and passive abilities, allowing players to catch fish, bait crates, and even Secret Fsh. Each of these fishing rods has its strengths and weaknesses, but the recent Atlantis update throws this notion out of the window and brings in the Seraphic Rod, which makes other fishing rods look like toys.

Here is everything you need to know about the Seraphic Rod in Fisch.

How to get the Seraphic Rod in Roblox Fisch

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Seraphic Rod unlocks for the player after they reach level 1,000 in Fisch. It’s similar to the No-Life Rod, which unlocks at level 500 for the players, but it has even better stats than that, making it the final rod to collect in Fisch. After you reach level 1000, just catch one more fish and it should be sitting in your equipment box.

Initially, the Seraphic Rod was not available for the players and it was just exclusive to developers and official content creators, but now anyone who spends their time reaching level 1,000 can obtain it. Reaching level 10,00 is incredibly tough, and you’ll have to not touch grass for days to reach that feat, especially if you have not been playing the game since the first day—but there are a few ways to make your grind easier.

You can use the clever enchant on your fishing rods to gain more experience per catch, significantly speeding up your grind. If you have some spare Robux in your account, you can also get the Double XP Game pass for 199 Robux, making it easier to reach high levels in the game.

Is the Seraphic Rod in Roblox Fisch worth it?

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Carbon Meister

The Seraphic Rod in Fisch is the ultimate fishing rod in your equipment, making it worth it for future updates. In terms of design, the Seraphic Rod looks majestic with two white wings and a golden fishing rod in a helix shape, which makes it amazing to use and even to wear on your character.

The Seraphic Rod also has a great passive ability, summoning a beam of light from the heavens and filling up your progression bar very quickly. It makes it easier to catch exotic fish despite the progress speed penalties that these bigger fishes like the Megalodon put on you, which makes it easy to catch them, unlike any other rod.

Here are the complete stats for the Seraphic Rod in Roblox Fisch:

Lure Speed: 95 percent

95 percent Luck: 150 percent

150 percent Control: 0.3

0.3 Resilience: 20 percent

20 percent Max Weight of Fish: Infinite

In terms of enchants, you can get any of the new Exalted Relics enchants, such as Invincible, which allows you to catch exotics in the Roslit Volcano and the Brine Pool. You can also get the Quantum enchant, which enhances the sell value of the subspace mutation fish by five times, which is enough to earn money and stock up for future updates.

In terms of normal enchant relics, you can get clever for preparing for the next level cap increase or even quality to pump those stats even higher than base stats.

