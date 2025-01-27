How to solve the Zeus Clock puzzles and catch the Kraken in Fisch

Multiple clock Wheel puzzles are spread all around Atlantis in Fisch. They help you open the door to the Kraken pool, but if you get the answers wrong, the Kraken will take your life.

Recommended Videos

The Zeus Clock Wheel in Roblox’s Fisch are puzzles that you can find in various parts of Atlantis, and they’ve multiple symbols that stand for various Greek Gods. Once you go near these clocks, you should notice arrow keys from the left and right sides. You need to use the buttons to move the clock hand to the right symbol after solving the clue and move on to the next one until you complete five of them.

Here’s everything you need to know to solve these tricky Clock Wheel puzzles in Fisch.

All Zeus Clock Wheels puzzles solutions in Fisch’s Atlantis

Start with the Zeus Rod Room and make your way to the other wheels. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five Zeus Clock Wheels puzzles in Fisch, and they could be tricky to solve, especially when getting one wrong, which could mean your death in the hands of the Kraken. If you don’t want to die by getting it wrong, read the table with all the answers below.

Clock Wheel positon Clue Answer and how to reach it on the wheel Zeus Rod Room (Opens after you complete the Zeus Trial and put down the code down from both games within five minutes) Goddess of Night Crescent Moon symbol (One tap to the left arrow) Sunken Trial Room (Opens after you complete the two-player puzzle by matching the symbols on the slab and putting it in order underwater.) God of Music Harp symbol (Five taps to the left arrow) Behind the Poseidon Statue in his temple (You can access it after jumping down in the water without completing any puzzle.)

King of the Titans Sythe symbol (Four taps to the right arrow) Ethereal Abyss Room (Opens after you complete the two-player puzzle by finding the switches and moving the clock hands to the glowing symbols) Goddess of War Sparta helmet (two taps to the right arrow) Jump down the water near the spawn point to find the last Clock Wheel puzzle. (Make sure to complete all previous ones before attempting this one) Ruler of the Underworld Red Underworld fire symbol (Four taps to the left arrow)

Take your time with the puzzles and, after you find the right symbol under the clock hand, press the red button underneath the puzzle to finalize your decision. Losing your life to Kraken by hastily placed clock hands could mean you need to restart your run, so make sure to pay the Innkeeper in Atlantis C$ 35 to keep spawning in the region and complete these puzzles.

How to catch the Kraken in Fisch

Here is the final wheel before you meet the Kraken in its pool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you complete all five Zeus Clock Wheels puzzles, you will feel the screen shake, and the final wheel puzzle should open a pathway for you to swim through and emerge from the other side, which is the home of the Kraken. Krakens are as rare as Megaladon, and when they spawn, everyone in the lobby gets notified through in-game announcements. However, the best part about this spawn is that not everyone can enter the Kraken Pool without completing the puzzles, so you just need to wait near the pool and catch the ancient beast.

Once the Kraken spawns, you can also make it an Ancient Kraken using the Poseidon Wraith Totem, but you need to catch it in under six minutes. The Ancient Kraken is worth more money and is also one of the Secret Fish in the game.

Next up, you can read our guides on all the new fishing rods in the Atlantis update and learn about all the new Atlantis rod skins and how to unlock them.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy