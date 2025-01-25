Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture showing a player holding the Heart of Zeus to reach Atlantis in Fisch.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

How to reach Atlantis and open the Door in Fisch

Here is a comprehensive guide to make your way to Atlantis in Fisch. 
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Jan 25, 2025 11:50 am

After weeks of waiting, the highly anticipated Atlantis update is finally here in Fisch but you’ll have to turn a few levers and use a special item to make your way to the underwater city. 

Recommended Videos

After reaching the Grand Reef island in Roblox’s Fisch, talk to the mysterious pirates who gave you the task of completing the Atlantean Storm bestiary. The pirate will not tell you about the levers to obtain the TNT, and you’ll need to bribe him C$10,000 to get the location. We’ll do you one better: You can follow our guide to directly find these levers and reach Atlantis without paying any bribes to shady pirates.

Here’s everything you need to know about opening the Atlantis door in Fisch.

All the lever locations to open the door of Atlantis

The levers are located all over the Forsaken Shores island and there is a total of five levers you need to pull in particular order to spawn the TNT to blow the Atlantis’ gate. Here are all the lever locations:

Lever Number Location DescriptionPicture showing the lever
Lever One After docking your ship near the Merchant in Forsaken Shores, the first lever is just behind him on the wall, and you can easily find it.Picture showing the lever one location in Fisch.
Lever Two The next lever is next to the Forsaken Shores’ skin merchant, who you can find by walking straight from the merchant and turning left. Then, make your way to the right and the lever is there, sticking to the wall.Picture showing the lever two location in Fisch.
Lever Three The lever is behind the waterfall. You can go up from the skin merchant’s shop to find a freshwater pond with a waterfall. This is the same place where you’d find the mythic Captain’s Goldfish. Behind the waterfall, you will spot the hidden lever. Picture showing the lever three location in Fisch.
Lever FourTo find the fourth lever, get to the top of the Forsaken Shores using the ladder. Find the broken bridge that connects to another hill. The lever is on its left side.Picture showing the lever four location in Fisch.
Lever Five Find the water body that separates the Forsaken Shores. It is next to the Merchant on the right. Take a boat to go toward the cave and keep your eyes on the right to find the lever hidden behind a wall. Picture showing the lever five location in Fisch.

After you flip all the levers, you should get a notification that you can collect the treasure inside of a skull. Make your way right from the waterfall where you found the third lever to find the pirate with the Scurvy Rod. Then, find the room behind him and you can collect the TNT here and make your way back to the pirates in the Grand Reef to open the Atlantis’ door. 

How to find the Heart of Zeus in Fisch?

Once you reach the pirates in the Grand Reef, equip your diving gear, which you can purchase from Moosewood or Desolute Deep. If you don’t have one in your inventory, purchase it immediately, as you’re going to need it to get the Heart of Zeus. Jump into the water and find the Atlantis’ gate inside the water, blocked by rubble. Go near that and place the TNT you got from the pirate’s skull cave.

Now, go back a bit, and you will find a small denotator with TNT written on it. Interact with it to blow open the door. Now, enter and swim to the other side to find a secret chamber. Walk through it and you should find the glowing Heart of Zeus, the key to reaching Atlantis. 

Return to the Grand Reed, go to the central island, and use the Heart of Zeus. Now, you should be in Atlantis in Fisch

Next up, you can read our guides to catch the Secret Banana fish and Secret Mustard fish in Fisch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube