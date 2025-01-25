How to reach Atlantis and open the Door in Fisch

After weeks of waiting, the highly anticipated Atlantis update is finally here in Fisch but you’ll have to turn a few levers and use a special item to make your way to the underwater city.

Recommended Videos

After reaching the Grand Reef island in Roblox’s Fisch, talk to the mysterious pirates who gave you the task of completing the Atlantean Storm bestiary. The pirate will not tell you about the levers to obtain the TNT, and you’ll need to bribe him C$10,000 to get the location. We’ll do you one better: You can follow our guide to directly find these levers and reach Atlantis without paying any bribes to shady pirates.

Here’s everything you need to know about opening the Atlantis door in Fisch.

All the lever locations to open the door of Atlantis

The levers are located all over the Forsaken Shores island and there is a total of five levers you need to pull in particular order to spawn the TNT to blow the Atlantis’ gate. Here are all the lever locations:

Lever Number Location Description Picture showing the lever Lever One After docking your ship near the Merchant in Forsaken Shores, the first lever is just behind him on the wall, and you can easily find it. Lever Two The next lever is next to the Forsaken Shores’ skin merchant, who you can find by walking straight from the merchant and turning left. Then, make your way to the right and the lever is there, sticking to the wall. Lever Three The lever is behind the waterfall. You can go up from the skin merchant’s shop to find a freshwater pond with a waterfall. This is the same place where you’d find the mythic Captain’s Goldfish. Behind the waterfall, you will spot the hidden lever. Lever Four To find the fourth lever, get to the top of the Forsaken Shores using the ladder. Find the broken bridge that connects to another hill. The lever is on its left side. Lever Five Find the water body that separates the Forsaken Shores. It is next to the Merchant on the right. Take a boat to go toward the cave and keep your eyes on the right to find the lever hidden behind a wall.

After you flip all the levers, you should get a notification that you can collect the treasure inside of a skull. Make your way right from the waterfall where you found the third lever to find the pirate with the Scurvy Rod. Then, find the room behind him and you can collect the TNT here and make your way back to the pirates in the Grand Reef to open the Atlantis’ door.

How to find the Heart of Zeus in Fisch?

Find the TNT inside the pirate’s cave in Forsaken Shores. Screenshot by Dot Esports Use the Heart of Zeus here to reach Atlantis. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you reach the pirates in the Grand Reef, equip your diving gear, which you can purchase from Moosewood or Desolute Deep. If you don’t have one in your inventory, purchase it immediately, as you’re going to need it to get the Heart of Zeus. Jump into the water and find the Atlantis’ gate inside the water, blocked by rubble. Go near that and place the TNT you got from the pirate’s skull cave.

Now, go back a bit, and you will find a small denotator with TNT written on it. Interact with it to blow open the door. Now, enter and swim to the other side to find a secret chamber. Walk through it and you should find the glowing Heart of Zeus, the key to reaching Atlantis.

Return to the Grand Reed, go to the central island, and use the Heart of Zeus. Now, you should be in Atlantis in Fisch.

Next up, you can read our guides to catch the Secret Banana fish and Secret Mustard fish in Fisch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy