How to catch the Secret Banana Fish in Fisch

The Secret Banana in Fisch is a rare fish that can be obtained randomly by fishing. However, the chances of stumbling upon this elusive fish are somewhat tricky.

Roblox’s Fisch has multiple fish you can catch, but the developer has now added three Secret Fish that are hard to find in the wild. While some Secret Fish have a set place where they spawn, others can spawn anywhere in the ocean, making adding it to your inventory extremely difficult. But if you’re looking for the Secret Banana, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about Secret Banana Fish in Fisch.

How to get Secret Banana Fish in Fisch

You can fish near the Ancient Isles waterfall to have the best shot of getting the Banana. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To catch the Secret Banana Fish in Fisch, make your way to the Ancient Isles island by spawning a boat using the Shipwright NPC on your island. After that, carefully navigate through the sea to avoid the obstacles and safely reach the island.

You can fish for the Secret Banana Fish anywhere on the Ancient Isles, but the popular spot for fishing is near the big waterfall, which has a high chance of getting big and mythical fish. You must use rods with high luck, such as the Trident Rod, Heaven’s Rod, and Rod of The Eternal King, to increase your odds of getting the Secret Banana Fish. You can also use baits to improve your luck, use the Aurora Borealis Totem, and purchase Server Luck using Robux to skyrocket your odds.

There are two main criteria that you have to keep in mind to get your first Secret Banana Fish. Apart from the location, it should be Summer season and Rainy weather at any time of the day. You can make it rain using the Tempest Totem, which spawns in a small cave near Terrapin Island. Getting the Summer Season is tricky as waiting is your best option to get the season automatically and start your fishing. You can speed things up using the Sundial Totem, which makes it easier to cycle through the seasons and reach the Summer quickly.

Once you get the Secret Banana Fish on your fishing hook, you’ll get a shining black exclamation mark on your head, and you need to reel it in. It doesn’t give you a progress speed penalty like other big hard-to-catch fish like Eternal Frost Whale, so it should be an easy capture.

Now, if you have some money to spare, you can go to Moosewood Island and meet the Appraiser, who sits near the Merchant on the island. You can pay some in-game currency to gain unique mutations on your Banana. Eventually, you’ll end up with the shiny variant of the Banana, which gives it a smiling face, legs, and hands where it looks like it’s having the time of its life.

Secret Fish don’t usually sell for a fortune, but it definitely gives you the bragging rights of having one of the rarest fish in your inventory. Next, read our guides to learn about all Exalted Relic Enchants and get Rod of the Exalted One in Fisch.

