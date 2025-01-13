The Eternal Frost Whale in Fisch is one of many limited-time fish you can catch after the Golden Tides update, and it has been giving many players a hard time adding it to their bestiary.

Roblox’s Fisch has multiple limited-time events throughout the year, adding event-exclusive fish for players that are difficult to catch. However, you can prepare for these hard-to-earn fish using some tips to shift the odds in your favor and add them to your collection.

Here’s everything you need to know about catching the Eternal Frost Whale in Fisch.

How to catch Eternal Frost Whale in Fisch, explained

Make your way to the Golden Tides pool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Eternal Frost Whale spawns anywhere around big islands inside Fisch‘s Golden Tides pool. When a Golden Tides pool is spawning, it should be announced in yellow, and you can get on your ship to find the place as a marked point of interest. Take your ship to the location near the island, and you will notice a golden air stream going upward with little sparkles around it.

Once you find the golden air steam, stop your boat and start fishing in the area to hopefully hook the Eternal Frost Whale. After hooking the fish, you’ll get a light blue exclamation mark on the top of your character, giving you an 80 percent reduced progress to catch the fish.

You must have two conditions right to enhance your chances of catching one without failing. Here is a look at both the conditions that you need to keep in your head to catch an Eternal Frost Whale in Fisch:

Rod Selection: The High Resilience fishing rods will be key here as the reduced progress makes it difficult to capture the fish. High resilience stats and lure speed will help you reel in the fish more accurately than other rods. Some examples of rods you can use are the No-Life Rod, Rod of the Depths, and others with high lure speed. Afterward, you can put the Resilence or Mystical Exalted enchant on your end-game rods to prepare it for the task.

The High Resilience fishing rods will be key here as the reduced progress makes it difficult to capture the fish. High resilience stats and lure speed will help you reel in the fish more accurately than other rods. Some examples of rods you can use are the No-Life Rod, Rod of the Depths, and others with high lure speed. Afterward, you can put the Resilence or Mystical Exalted enchant on your end-game rods to prepare it for the task. Bait Type: Stock up on the Shark Head bait because the Eternal Frost Whale prefers it. You can obtain them from the Quality Bait Crates, which you can purchase in the Terrapin island. You can also use the Deep Coral bait for enhanced resilience if you find it challenging to capture the fish.

Unlike the Megaladon, you can get multiple Eternal Frost Whales from a single Golden Tides pool until it disappears entirely after a set time. So, don’t worry if many players swarm the pool with their boats, as there are enough whales to catch for everyone as long as they can catch with their perseverance.

Is catching Eternal Frost Whale in Fisch worth it?

You’ll definitely have the bragging rights! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Eternal Frost Whale is a limited-time fish and will never return to the game after the event ends, making it precious. It is similar to the Nessi fish, which came in the FischFright 2024 event and remains a priceless fish that only a handful of players have in their inventory. It’s definitely worth spending your resources to catch at least one Eternal Frost Whale in Fisch. It has high monetary value if you end up selling your extra ones.

After two failed attempts, I caught one near Earmark Island, but catching the fish and keeping up my progress bar was difficult as it moved quickly.

