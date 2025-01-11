Forgot password
Picture showing the Sunken Treasure Chests in Roblox's Fisch.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Roblox

How to find and use Sunken Chests in Fisch

The Sunken Chests give you access to a myriad of free rewards to help with your fishing.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Jan 11, 2025 12:20 pm

Fisch‘s Golden Tides update added Sunken Chests to the game, which spawn every hour near different locations with unique, rare rewards, but finding them could be tricky—because they’re not on the islands.

Here’s everything you need to find and use the Sunken Chests in Roblox’s Fisch.

How to find Sunken Chests in Fisch

Picture showing three Sunken Treasure Chests in Roblox's Fisch.
Find these Sunken Chests behind the island’s waters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sunken Chests can spawn near any of the named islands, and the best way to find them is to keep a close eye on the in-game announcements. Every hour, a pink-colored announcement will tell you which island will have the Sunken Chests. If you miss the announcement, you can always open the chat box to catch up—but keep in mind that they are public, so it’ll be a race to reach the chests before the other players trying to do the same.

Make your way to your closest Shipwright NPC and spawn your ship to set sail toward the given island. Once you get there, don’t dock your ship at the shore; instead, go around the island until you find three chests in the waters. These are the Sunken Chests you’re looking for. Since they spawn behind the island, it’s easier to use a boat directly to reach these spots.

You’ll also find a bit of debris around, which will help you stand in the water and open the Sunken Chests. They can be opened once, and they despawn after a set time if nobody does so.

Sunken Chests Rewards in Fisch

Picture showing player opening a Sunken Treasure Chests in Roblox's Fisch.
The Sunken Treasure chests have very valuable loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sunken Chests in Fisch.contain money, but you can also get the following:

  • a title
  • different kinds of baits
  • various totems
  • the Auric Rod, which has a rare chance of spawning in these chests,
  • and if you are incredibly lucky, you can get a free boat with a treasure chest on the back.

The Auric Rod has the following stats:

  • Lure Speed: 20 percent
  • Luck: 25 percent
  • Control: 0.05
  • Resilience: 20
  • Max Weight of Fish: 2500 kg

These stats would make it a terrible fishing rod to use, but its unique passive lets you sell fish for two to six times their value to the Merchant. You can also enchant the rod to increase its lure speed or to catch better fish, which is also a decent way of making money to boost your progress and reach the late game. 

Along with the Auric Rod, you can also get a free boat with a treasure chest on the back, but the chances of getting the boat are incredibly slim, and I didn’t get one after opening 12 chests in a row. So, if you do end up getting the boat, you’ll definitely have the bragging rights for it. 

Next up, you can read our guides to catch all Grand Reef fish and all lever locations in Fisch

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
