How to find and use Sunken Chests in Fisch

Fisch‘s Golden Tides update added Sunken Chests to the game, which spawn every hour near different locations with unique, rare rewards, but finding them could be tricky—because they’re not on the islands.

Here’s everything you need to find and use the Sunken Chests in Roblox’s Fisch.

How to find Sunken Chests in Fisch

Find these Sunken Chests behind the island’s waters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sunken Chests can spawn near any of the named islands, and the best way to find them is to keep a close eye on the in-game announcements. Every hour, a pink-colored announcement will tell you which island will have the Sunken Chests. If you miss the announcement, you can always open the chat box to catch up—but keep in mind that they are public, so it’ll be a race to reach the chests before the other players trying to do the same.

Make your way to your closest Shipwright NPC and spawn your ship to set sail toward the given island. Once you get there, don’t dock your ship at the shore; instead, go around the island until you find three chests in the waters. These are the Sunken Chests you’re looking for. Since they spawn behind the island, it’s easier to use a boat directly to reach these spots.

You’ll also find a bit of debris around, which will help you stand in the water and open the Sunken Chests. They can be opened once, and they despawn after a set time if nobody does so.

Sunken Chests Rewards in Fisch

The Sunken Treasure chests have very valuable loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sunken Chests in Fisch.contain money, but you can also get the following:

a title

different kinds of baits

various totems

the Auric Rod, which has a rare chance of spawning in these chests,

and if you are incredibly lucky, you can get a free boat with a treasure chest on the back.

The Auric Rod has the following stats:

Lure Speed: 20 percent

20 percent Luck: 25 percent

25 percent Control: 0.05

0.05 Resilience: 20

20 Max Weight of Fish: 2500 kg

These stats would make it a terrible fishing rod to use, but its unique passive lets you sell fish for two to six times their value to the Merchant. You can also enchant the rod to increase its lure speed or to catch better fish, which is also a decent way of making money to boost your progress and reach the late game.

Along with the Auric Rod, you can also get a free boat with a treasure chest on the back, but the chances of getting the boat are incredibly slim, and I didn’t get one after opening 12 chests in a row. So, if you do end up getting the boat, you’ll definitely have the bragging rights for it.

