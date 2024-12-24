All lever locations in Fisch – Northern Expedition

There are multiple hidden Levers scattered around in Fisch’s new Northern Expedition mountain, and they help you get your hands on the secret Ice Warpers Rod.

Roblox’s Fisch has introduced multiple new fishing rods for everyone in the Northern Expedition area, but you need to solve various puzzles to have the option to purchase them for in-game money. To get the Ice Warpers Rod, you need to pull six levers in no particular order to spawn the rod, allowing you to add the fishing to your existing collection.

Here’s everything you need to know to find these levers and get your next fishing rod in Fisch.

All lever locations in Fisch, listed

Unfreeze the hidden levers and pull them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you start chasing the levers in Fisch, you need two items: the Advanced Glider and Lantern. The Advanced Glider is present at the top of the mountain, but it’s much better than the regular glider and it makes it easier to travel to nearby smaller hills to get access to more levers.

You also need to purchase a Lantern from the Lantern Keeper in Moosewood or get one for free in the Advent Calendar. The Lantern is an equippable item, which you need to wear by opening your equipment box. The lantern’s light helps melt the ice around every lever, making it possible to pull them.

Lever Number Location One The first level is the easiest to find and you need to make your way to the second campsite near the Frigid Cavern region. It’s the same place where you purchase the pickaxe, but you will also need the pickaxe here to get to this lever. Once you get the pickaxe, go toward the left and you should spot an ice wall and the lever behind. Equip the pickaxe and break the wall to go inside the cave and you can pull the lever down. Two To get to the next lever, you need to keep climbing the mountain until you cross your second frozen bridge on top of the Cryogenic fishing pond. Cross the bridge, go straight, and then drop down to find a tree on the ledge along with some across having the lever. Three For the next one, climb the ledge up and then go left to climb up the mountain on the left to gain elevation. Now, use your Advanced Glider and fly to the top of the hill to your left and the lever should be on the top. Four The fourth lever can be reached by climbing a part of the third campsite while entering it. Once you enter the third campsite, turn left, use the boxes and tent to give you elevation, and climb the rock to the top until you find a tree and a cover. The lever should be behind the rock and you can pull it down. Five Now, go back to the spot where you turned left after crossing the second bridge earlier but this time, don’t go left after coming to the ledge. Instead go right and you should spot a lower hill and the fifth lever is on the top.

You can’t fly back up the spot from that hill so you’ll need to climb the mountain again. Six The final lever is present in a secret cave and it’s the last one that you need to pull once you’ve pulled all the others in the region. To find this cave, look for blue icicles attached to the mountain on your way up, and there is a small gap between the mountain, which allows you to enter the place. Once you’re in, you should spot the final lever near the puzzle, and you can pull it down.

After pulling the final lever, the Ice Warpers Rod should spawn in the middle of the puzzle, allowing you to purchase it for your collection.

Is the Ice Warpers Rod worth it in Fisch?

It all comes down to this final lever in the puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ice Warpers Rod sells for C$ 65,000 and it comes with 50 percent lure speed, 60 percent luck, 20 percent resilience, 0.15 Control, and 75,000kg max fish capacity. It is a solid mid-range fishing rod, and it’s a decent rod that does everything quite well. It doesn’t have any debuffs, so you can always tailor it to your needs by using the Enchant Relics at the Statue of Sovereignty, and make it better by enhancing its luck or lure speed to catch more rare fish.

The only downside to the Ice Warpers Rod is it lacks a passive ability, which makes it a decent choice to fish stuff without a mutation and appraise it later to enhance its value.

Next up, you can read our guides to learn about getting into the Northern Expedition Frozen Vault and surviving the Northern Expedition in Fisch.

