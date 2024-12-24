How to get into the Northern Expedition Frozen Vault in Fisch

The Northern Expedition Frozen Vault is one of the mysteries in Fisch, and you need to open it by solving a cryptic puzzle on the top of the mountain to get yourself one of the best end-game fishing rods called Heaven’s Rod.

Unlike the existing vaults in Roblox’s Fisch, you don’t need to find a key to open the Northern Expedition Frozen Vault like the Depths. You need to get your hands on the four Energy Crystals and put them inside the puzzle. But it’s an arduous journey to collect and put them inside the puzzle to cause an Earthquake, which keeps the vault open permanently.

Here’s everything you need to know to open the Northern Expedition Frozen Vault in Fisch.

Northern Expedition Frozen Vault Guide in Fisch

Put in the Energy Crystals and let the magic happen! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Northern Expedition Frozen Vault is just under the mountain’s peak, but there are two essential items to purchase to survive the harsh climate. First, you need to get the Winter’s Cloak for $7,500, which eliminates the need to frequently visit campfires while climbing the mountain and keeping your temperature high. Next, you also need the highest tier of Oxygen Tank you can afford to keep your Oxygen levels high at higher altitudes, and the Advanced Glider, which helps you travel down to the Vault easily.

Once you’ve purchased these items, it’s time to hunt the four Energy Crystals and add them to your inventory. Here’s a list of all the Energy Crystals and where you can find them easily:

Blue Energy Crystal: To find the Blue Energy Crystal, you need to go to the second camp and purchase the pickaxe. Now, go back to the first camp and go right to mine the ice and take the Energy Crystal in your pocket.

To find the Blue Energy Crystal, you need to go to the second camp and purchase the pickaxe. Now, go back to the first camp and go right to mine the ice and take the Energy Crystal in your pocket. Green Energy Crystal: Don’t go left to reach the second campsite, rather go through and find a water body in the Frigid Cavern, where you’ll find a mysterious NPC, who will give you this item after an interaction.

Don’t go left to reach the second campsite, rather go through and find a water body in the Frigid Cavern, where you’ll find a mysterious NPC, who will give you this item after an interaction. Yellow Energy Crystal: Now from the same place where you go straight to the Frigid Cavern, go right to climb the mountain and stop at the ledge with three rocks. Now, use the Avalanche totem to change the climb and drop down the ledge to pick up the item.

Now from the same place where you go straight to the Frigid Cavern, go right to climb the mountain and stop at the ledge with three rocks. Now, use the Avalanche totem to change the climb and drop down the ledge to pick up the item. Red Energy Crystal: This one’s the hardest to find and the NPC at the mountain’s top tells you to uncover secrets to find this Red Energy Crystal. You’ll have to make your way to Moosewood, Forsaken Shores, Roslit, Ancient Isles, and Snowcap Island to uncover hidden buttons and make them green. Once you do that, you should be able to talk to the NPC again and he’ll reveal the Red Crystal to you for C$ 250,000. You have to pay the price to get the final crystal as if you select the take-and-run option, you’ll die instantly on the spot.

After you’ve got the last Crystal from the NPC, you can put it inside the puzzle and it should activate an earthquake and the game will just tell you “something opened,” which is the Northern Expedition Frozen Vault. Now, use your Advanced Glider to find a spot on the southern side of the mountain and the vault door should be open for you to enter.

Similar to going to the Ancient Archives, you need to use a rope to go down and you should spot the Heaven’s Rod floating above the water. You can purchase the Heaven’s Rod for C$ 1,750,000 anytime as the door always remains open for you. The Heaven Rod’s unique passive allows your fish to gain Heavenly mutation, which gives you five times the value of the fish that you sell, helping you to make a lot of money.

