How to get the Flamethrower in Dress to Impress

The Flamethrower has arrived in Dress to Impress, taking your serious fashion looks to the next level by adding a lethal punch to your attire.

Roblox’s Dress to Impress has many limited-time cosmetics that players can add to their inventory by simply using codes. You can also obtain the Flamethrower with a code, but you need to solve a scavenger hunt. It is only available for 24 hours, so you must crack it quickly to add it to your inventory.

How to solve the scavenger hunt in Dress to Impress to get the Flamethrower

Look at the top to find your unique set of emojis. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Flamethrower item, decipher the secret emojis, and complete the scavenger hunt in Dress to Impress. The Scavenger hunt is about finding the hidden numbers behind the emojis, which are scattered across the lobby in the game in secret places. You can start the hunt by going to the leaderboard during the intermission after the ramp walk, and notice the top side to get your unique emojis. Write the combination down, and now start looking.

There are five emojis: Heart, Stars, Camera, Red Heels, and Blue dress. Each emoji stands for a specific number, which is different for everyone in the lobby. Here are some spots where you can find these emojis and what numbers they stand for in the code:

The table in Salon

Look outside the window to spot the walls

Below the flower vases

Inside the cabinet containing the clothing

Makeover the cabinet walls where you put on unique items

On the tea table outside in the intermission area

Behind Pillars in the intermission area

Some of these places should have one of the five emojis showing you a number next to it, and you need to take a screenshot or memorize it for your code. Even if you find an emoji not present in your code, you can use that information to eliminate that number.

The emoji numbers are really hidden. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I didn’t find all the hidden emojis. if you’re like me, don’t worry; there is a mathematical solution to your problem. In my case, I found three emojis and noted down their numbers. For me, the heart was a three, which appeared three times in my unique code, and I also know that the camera stands for four. I just needed two more numbers for the red heels and the blue dress.

Place the numbers in place of the emojis you know are fixed, then write anywhere from one to five. Keep changing it as it becomes invalid to finally land upon the correct answer. For two emojis, there are only 10 possible combinations of numbers you can have, and if you eliminate the numbers already assigned to an emoji, your work becomes even easier.

Once you finally crack the code, you get the Flamethrower in your hand, and you can press 1 and use it to breathe fire in the lobby and ramp walks. It makes for a perfect prop in themes such as Revenge and other serious themes, where you can make a fiery entrance to the ramp and roast your competition.

