How to complete Dress to Impress Valentine’s Quest Chapter Two

Love is in the air in Dress to Impress and the sinister evil is at large to stop you from getting the hearts and exiting from the magma castle in Chapter Two.

Recommended Videos

Roblox’s Dress to Impress has two chapters in the Valentine’s Quest. You start with chapter one’s potion-making and archery training to eventually get teleported to the evil creature castle in the next chapter. If you haven’t completed the first chapter, you can’t go directly to chapter two. Here, you’ll need to unlock three locks on the giant door to progress further. If you are stuck in this level, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about solving the Valentine’s Quest Chapter Two in Dress to Impress.

Dress to Impress Valentine’s Quest Chapter Two Guide

The Dress to Impress Valentine’s Quest Chapter Two lands you on a platform where you need to open three locks on the door. To open them, you need to find four chests located on different islands above the lava. A heart awaits you inside each chest. You can unlock the chests by completing their individual min-game, which tests your memory and attention.

Find four chests and play the mini games to unlock the hearts

Complete the Maze to find the first chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports The second chest was underwater for me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To locate the four chests, take the bridges to your left and right. The left one leads you to the island, which has two more bridges: one to the north and one to the south. Take the one to the north to find the first chest inside the maze. The best way to clear the maze is by starting from the left and going toward the right while checking all the angles.

Once you find the chest, you need to play a minigame where you need to match the cards with each other to pass the test. The game shows you all the cards at the start, so make sure to memorize the patterns (or just screenshot the screen). If you get the guess wrong, you lose a heart.

Memorize the combinations. Screenshot by Dot Esports Track the Butterfly Card. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, take the southern bridge on the left island. The chest can be anywhere on the island as it’s randomized every time. For me, it was inside the pond, and I had to dive in to play the minigame. For this one, you need to keep your eyes on the Butterfly card and track it as it shuffles with two other cards. If you guess the wrong card, you lose a heart. Again, you can also record your screen and play it back to easily solve this one. Now, you’re done with the chests on the left island, and you can go back to the central hub.

Behind the crates. Screenshot by Dot Esports Behind the big tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Take the right bridge now and repeat the process with the northern and southern islands to find the chests and complete the same minigames to free the last two hearts. The location of these chests is random every time, so make sure to set your screen POV wide and look for any highlighted chest on the island. After finding all four chests and passing the minigames, head back to where you dropped in initially to find the three locks.

Break the Locks by completing the color statue puzzle

Note down the color pattern. Screenshot by Dot Esports Interact with the same color statue quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, the locks should show you different colors. They should always show four colors in order, and you need to interact with the correspondingly-colored statues to break one lock. There is a timer after the pattern is shown in front of the locks, so hurry up and interact with the right statue.

If you get it wrong, the lock won’t break, but you will need to do it all again. You or any of your team players need to get three patterns right to open the door and go to the next part of the quest.

Complete the obby and light the glowing orbs

Jump over the stones. Screenshot by Dot Esports Obby became 2D. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s the exit portal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lastly, you need to light the highlighted orbs by solving obby where you need to jump over balancing platforms. There’s no serious penalty for missing the platform as you drop down in the magma so respawn in your last checkpoint. The obby has multiple platforms where it goes up and down and even disappears after stepping on it. It also turns 2D sometimes, making it feel like a platformer game, so keep going straight and light the orb. Keep finding obs until you stumble upon a red door portal.

You can also take the help of your friend to light all the orbs together and find the final portal to finish Chapter Two, which reveals the cured Nurse Julie and also an unknown villain who is going to come back to the game in the future.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy