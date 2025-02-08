How to complete Dress to Impress Valentine’s Quest Chapter One

Dress to Impress released a huge update for Valentine’s Day featuring a ton of new items, codes, and a fun quest to complete. The Valentine’s Quest is broken down into two parts, Chapter One and Chapter Two, so you don’t have to worry about completing it all in one go.

Recommended Videos

In Chapter One, you meet two new characters who help you get started with your quest. From there, you must complete three different tasks before moving on to Chapter Two. Here’s a guide on how to beat the first chapter of the Valentine’s Quest in Dress to Impress.

Dress to Impress Valentine’s Quest Chapter One guide

To begin your quest, move from the regular server to the Valentine’s Quest server. This will teleport you to a new map decorated with hearts and pink lighting. Head to one of the swan-shaped boats under the Chapter One sign. You can choose to tackle the quest alone or in a group of two, four, or six.

You’ll be teleported to another area where you encounter Cupid. After a short chat with him, you’re directed to another new character, Leah Ashe, who explains your first few tasks.

Make three different potions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your first task is to create three potions. Start by memorizing the two ingredients displayed when interacting with one of the cauldrons. Select the ingredients and mix them around by following the arrows on screen. Drop the finished potion into the big glowing pot at the front and repeat the whole process two more times. Make sure you finish concocting all three potions before the timer runs out.

Aim for the hearts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Right after completing the potion mini-game, you’ll be sent out to the garden to shoot hearts out of the sky with a bow and arrows. These flying hearts move side-to-side slowly, so you’ll need good aim and the right timing to hit your targets. Keep shooting the hearts until you accumulate enough points to clear the challenge. Like the potion game, this part is also timed.

Look up and shoot the lock out of the sky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last thing you need to do before moving on to Chapter Two is shoot one final target—a lock to open the fortress portal. Unlike the previous target practice, this heart lock is flying faster and moving in a larger circle at the center of the garden. You only need to land your shot once,e and it’s not timed, but it’s much more difficult than the other targets. If you’re struggling to hit the lock, try to look for a better angle and wait for it to fly around into the path of your arrow. I found it helpful to jump up onto a bush for a higher angle.

Once you successfully hit the flying lock, you open the portal to proceed with Chapter Two of the Valentine’s Quest. If you need to stop or take a break, this serves as a checkpoint that you can return to at any time during the event without having to play through the first chapter again. While you’re at it, keep an eye out for new item codes, new themes, and other content added in this special update.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy