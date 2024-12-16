Forgot password
Three different fashion looks in Dress To Impress including a Rococo look, a Mermaid look, and an Angel look.
Screenshots by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

All themes in Dress To Impress Roblox

So many different styles to choose from.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Dec 16, 2024 11:01 am

To become a true fashion icon in Dress To Impress, you need to be ready for any challenge. But there are many different ones you might face, which means it can be helpful to know all of the possible themes.

Here are all the themes in Dress To Impress Roblox so you can prepare to dress for all of them.

Table of contents

All Dress To Impress themes

Three winners standing on the pedestal in Roblox Dress To Impress.
Knowing all the themes increases your chances of ending up on the podium. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are around 200 official themes in Dress To Impress. Most of these themes are listed in the official Dress To Impress Discord, but there are also several additional ones not listed there that have been added here from my own gameplay experience. Other players can spend Robux to make custom theme prompts too, but none of these themes are included here since they’re not official.

Here are all of the current themes in Dress To Impress. We broke these themes up into different categories to make navigating and learning about them easier. New themes also arrive fairly consistently, so this list will be updated as they do.

Style and aesthetic themes

The style and aesthetic themes are general types of fashion found around the world. These are generally themes based on reality and more casual clothing.

  • Acubi
  • Animal Print Couture
  • Avant-Garde
  • Baddie
  • Baggy
  • Ballroom
  • Basic
  • Boho
  • Casual
  • Chic
  • Clean Girl/Boy
  • Coquette
  • Coquette Soft Style
  • Cottagecore
  • Country Glam
  • Crystal Couture
  • Cybergoth
  • Dark Academia
  • Dark Coquette
  • Decora
  • Disco
  • Diamond Diva
  • Diva
  • Douyin
  • Drag
  • Dripping in Gold
  • Earthy Style
  • Electric Look
  • Elegant
  • Embraced by Lace
  • Emo
  • Ethereal
  • Faux Fur Fashion
  • Formal
  • Girly
  • Glamour
  • Gothic
  • Gothic Romance
  • Grunge
  • Gyaru
  • Harajuku
  • Hardcore Punk
  • Hippie
  • Hipster
  • Hot Mess
  • Incognito
  • Indie
  • Kawaii
  • Lolita Fashion
  • Mall Goth
  • Masquerade
  • McBling
  • Mori Kei
  • Nerdy
  • Old Money
  • Overdressed
  • Pastel goth
  • Preppy
  • Retro Glamour
  • Retro Revival
  • Retro Style
  • Royalty
  • Scene
  • Softie
  • Street Wear
  • Surrealism
  • Sweetheart
  • Trad Goth
  • Trendy
  • Twee
  • Visual Kei
  • VSCO
Wearing the KreekCraft hat while posing on the runway in Dress To Impress.
Most of these themes are fairly casual. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pop culture themes

The pop culture themes include those based on music, television, movies, art, and other such topics that fall in this category.

  • 2010s TV Show
  • Anime
  • Album Cover
  • Apology Video
  • Astounding Artists
  • Barbie
  • Book Characters
  • Brat
  • Broadway Musical
  • Cosplay
  • Celebrity
  • Celebrity Event
  • Cover of Vogue
  • Creepypasta
  • Dress to Impress
  • Euphoria
  • Famous
  • Famous Paintings
  • Famous YouTuber
  • Fast Food Mascot
  • Femme Fatale/Dangerous Woman
  • Frutiger Aero Nostalgia
  • Heavy Metal
  • Holiday Movie
  • Hollywood
  • J-pop
  • K-Drama
  • K-pop
  • Magazine Cover
  • Main Character
  • Mean Girl
  • Meme
  • Met Gala
  • Miss Universe
  • Modern Royalty
  • Music Festival
  • Music Video
  • Old Hollywood
  • Pop culture
  • Reality Television
  • Red Carpet
  • Rock and Roll
  • Roblox Avatar
  • Spice Girls
  • Telenovela
  • The Oscars
  • Top Model
  • Video Game Character
  • Y2K Popstar
Barbie in Dress To Impress.
Dressing up like characters is always quite fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Versus and duo themes

The versus and duo themes generally have a “this or that” rule to them as you’re tasked with dressing in one of two contrasting ways.

  • Android vs Cyborg
  • Bikers & Racers
  • Daredevils & Troublemakers
  • Dark or Light
  • Detective vs Suspect
  • Fire vs Ice
  • Ghosts vs Ghouls
  • Goblins and Ogres
  • Grandmas and Grandpas
  • Marionettes & Puppeteers
  • Maximalist/Minimalist
  • Naughty or Nice
  • Pirates vs Sailors
  • Prince or Princess
  • Sun & Moon
  • Superhero or Villain
A player dressed as Scarlet Witch with a slinky red outfit, orange hair, a dark red crown, and red pom poms in Dress to Impress.
Versus and duo themes work best when you team up with another player, but you can also just pick one side. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location and activity themes

All location and activity themes are focused on dressing your character for visiting specific places or doing certain activities.

  • A Day in Paris
  • Airport Outfit
  • Amusement Park
  • Arcade
  • Back to School
  • Bestie Hangout
  • Book Club
  • Carnival
  • Casino Night
  • Casting Audition
  • Club
  • Concert Outfit
  • Coronation
  • Costume Party
  • Country Club
  • Date Night
  • Family Reunion
  • Fancy Dinner
  • First Date
  • First Day of School
  • Fitness
  • Funeral
  • Game Night
  • Glamping (but with glam!)
  • Going to Sleep
  • Going to Work
  • Graduation
  • Gym
  • Gymnastics
  • High School
  • Honeymoon
  • I just came from…
  • Just Broke Up
  • Late to School
  • Model Photoshoot
  • Movie Night
  • Movie Premiere
  • Museum Visit
  • Musical
  • Music Festival
  • Olympics
  • Pajama Day
  • Party
  • Pool Party
  • Prom
  • Rave
  • Safari Adventure
  • School
  • School Trip
  • Self Care Sunday
  • Shopping
  • Slumber Party
  • Spa Day
  • Summer Camp
  • Sweet 16
  • Tea Party
  • Tennis Match
  • Theatre
  • Wedding Day
Dressed for the Wedding Day theme in Dress To Impress.
Some activity and location themes are easier than others. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Historical themes

The historical themes are mostly based on periods of the past. There’s a lot of variety in this category depending on the time period you get.

  • 1920s/Roaring Twenties
  • 1950s
  • 1980s
  • 1990s
  • 2000s
  • 2014 Vibes
  • 2020
  • Ancient Civilization
  • Decades
  • Historical Figures
  • Ice Age
  • Jester
  • Jurassic Age
  • Medieval
  • Regency Era
  • Renaissance
  • Rococo
  • Statues
  • Victorian
  • Wild West
  • Y2K
  • Y3K

Supernatural, fiction, and fantasy themes

All of the supernatural, fiction, and fantasy themes task you with creating otherworldly, make-believe looks that are generally based on fictitious beings or concepts.

  • Alien Invasion
  • Angel
  • Candyland Couture
  • Corpse Bride
  • Cowboy
  • Cyberpunk
  • Divine Being
  • Dungeons & Dragons
  • Dystopia
  • Eldritch Horror
  • Elf
  • Fairy Costume
  • Fairytale
  • Fantasy
  • Fictional Character
  • Folklore
  • From Another Planet
  • Futuristic Elegance
  • Galactic Glam
  • Greek God/Goddess
  • Greek Mythology
  • Haunted
  • Ice Fairies
  • Ice Queen/King
  • Magical Girl/Boy
  • Mermaid/Siren
  • Monster High School
  • Moon Guardian
  • Mystic
  • Mythical Creatures
  • Mythology
  • Nursery Rhyme
  • Open Your Wings
  • Plant Monster
  • Pirate
  • Prince or Princess
  • Queen of Hearts
  • Sci-Fi
  • Sea Monsters
  • Siren
  • Skeletons
  • Star Girl/Boy
  • Steampunk
  • Supernatural
  • Swan Lake
  • Time Traveler
  • Urban Legends
  • Vampire
  • Villain
  • Werewolves
  • Witches/Warlocks
  • Wonderland
  • Yeti
  • Zombie Apocalypse
A Cosmic Glam look in Dress To Impress featuring a blue character with futuristic clothes posing on a runway.
This category has some of the most fun themes to dress for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Color and pattern themes

The color and pattern themes are some of the easiest ones to work on since they’re just based on specific colors or patterns.

  • Black/White
  • Blue
  • Bright
  • Camouflage
  • Colorful
  • Colors of the Rainbow
  • Dark colors
  • Florals
  • Green
  • Khaki
  • Light colors
  • Neon
  • Pastel
  • Patterns
  • Pink
  • Red
  • Yellow

Career themes

When you come across a career theme, you need to work the runway with the best look you can create to match the job described by the theme.

  • Ballerina
  • Boss
  • Business Person
  • Cheerleader
  • Clown
  • Dancer
  • Detective
  • Doctor
  • Equestrian
  • Fashion Designer
  • Fashion Icon
  • Favorite Singer
  • First Lady
  • Flight Attendant
  • Football Player
  • Instagram Model
  • Mad Scientist
  • Movie Star
  • News Reporter
  • Office Siren
  • Photographer
  • Popstar
  • Retail Worker
  • Rock Star
  • Scout
  • Secret Agent
  • Secretary
  • Sport
  • Teacher
  • Tennis Match
  • Uniforms
  • Football Player
  • Spy
A rock star singing in Dress To Impress.
Rock on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Emotion and feeling themes

The emotion and feeling themes ask you to try and convey a specific emotion or feeling through the outfit you create.

  • Bossy
  • Cozy
  • Crazy Day
  • Emotions
  • Happy
  • Sad day
  • Tired

Nature, season, and holiday themes

The nature, season, and holiday themes are based on specific days, outdoor locations, and the four seasons. Nature and time are key components of all these themes.

  • Animals
  • Aurora Borealis
  • Beach
  • Birthday
  • Candycane Cutie
  • Cherry Blossoms
  • Christmas
  • Countryside
  • Covered in Snow
  • Elements
  • Enchanted Night
  • Eternal Winter
  • Fall/Autumn
  • Fall Festival
  • Farm Life
  • Festive Holiday
  • Frozen
  • Gingerbread Fashion
  • Halloween
  • Holiday
  • Holiday Break
  • Koi Fish
  • Like a Butterfly
  • Lost at Sea
  • Mother Earth
  • New Year’s Eve
  • One with Nature
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Snow Day
  • Snowman/Snowpeople
  • Spring
  • Spring Break
  • Summer
  • Trick or Treat
  • Tropical
  • Valentine’s Day
  • Valentine’s Heartbreak
  • Winter
  • Winter Holidays
  • Winter Wonderland
Holding balloons for Birthday theme in Dress To Impress.
Balloons are a great accessory to grab for some special holiday themes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Personal information and favorites themes

The personal information and favorites themes ask you to create a look inspired by some information you decide. These themes can be a bit tricky since you have to think about what you like or some key information about you, but they can also be quite fun.

  • Childhood Stories
  • College Major
  • Dream Job
  • Fav Aesthetic
  • Favorite Color
  • Favorite Item
  • Favorite Show
  • Future Career
  • Me in 10 years
  • Me in 20 years
  • Me Right Now
  • My Idol
  • Nobody is Gonna See Me
  • Your Country
  • Your Culture
  • Your Style
  • Your Worst Fear

Miscellaneous themes

This final group of miscellaneous themes includes all the weird ones that don’t fit anywhere else because they’re generally unique and call for very different outfit ideas.

  • Cake Flavors
  • Crystal Fascination
  • Food-Inspired
  • Fruitful Fashion
  • Graced with Pearls
  • Jewelry Overload
  • Nightmare
  • Opposites Attract
  • Ribbons Galore
  • Sweet as Pie
  • Teddy Bear
  • Widow
A player wearing a sparkling black dress adorned with lots of silver jewelry and a silver crown standing in a green forest with the moon behind them in Dress to Impress.
Some themes are too wacky to fit into any other category. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless of which theme you get, make sure you redeem all Dress To Impress codes first so you have additional items to work with. It’s also useful to know how to unlock special items like CaseOh’s kitty, an Axe and Scythe, the Mermaid Tail, KreekCraft’s hat so you can craft the best outfit possible.

