All themes in Dress To Impress Roblox

To become a true fashion icon in Dress To Impress, you need to be ready for any challenge. But there are many different ones you might face, which means it can be helpful to know all of the possible themes.

Here are all the themes in Dress To Impress Roblox so you can prepare to dress for all of them.

All Dress To Impress themes

Knowing all the themes increases your chances of ending up on the podium. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are around 200 official themes in Dress To Impress. Most of these themes are listed in the official Dress To Impress Discord, but there are also several additional ones not listed there that have been added here from my own gameplay experience. Other players can spend Robux to make custom theme prompts too, but none of these themes are included here since they’re not official.

Here are all of the current themes in Dress To Impress. We broke these themes up into different categories to make navigating and learning about them easier. New themes also arrive fairly consistently, so this list will be updated as they do.

Style and aesthetic themes

The style and aesthetic themes are general types of fashion found around the world. These are generally themes based on reality and more casual clothing.

Acubi

Animal Print Couture

Avant-Garde

Baddie

Baggy

Ballroom

Basic

Boho

Casual

Chic

Clean Girl/Boy

Coquette

Coquette Soft Style

Cottagecore

Country Glam

Crystal Couture

Cybergoth

Dark Academia

Dark Coquette

Decora

Disco

Diamond Diva

Diva

Douyin

Drag

Dripping in Gold

Earthy Style

Electric Look

Elegant

Embraced by Lace

Emo

Ethereal

Faux Fur Fashion

Formal

Girly

Glamour

Gothic

Gothic Romance

Grunge

Gyaru

Harajuku

Hardcore Punk

Hippie

Hipster

Hot Mess

Incognito

Indie

Kawaii

Lolita Fashion

Mall Goth

Masquerade

McBling

Mori Kei

Nerdy

Old Money

Overdressed

Pastel goth

Preppy

Retro Glamour

Retro Revival

Retro Style

Royalty

Scene

Softie

Street Wear

Surrealism

Sweetheart

Trad Goth

Trendy

Twee

Visual Kei

VSCO

Most of these themes are fairly casual. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pop culture themes

The pop culture themes include those based on music, television, movies, art, and other such topics that fall in this category.

2010s TV Show

Anime

Album Cover

Apology Video

Astounding Artists

Barbie

Book Characters

Brat

Broadway Musical

Cosplay

Celebrity

Celebrity Event

Cover of Vogue

Creepypasta

Dress to Impress

Euphoria

Famous

Famous Paintings

Famous YouTuber

Fast Food Mascot

Femme Fatale/Dangerous Woman

Frutiger Aero Nostalgia

Heavy Metal

Holiday Movie

Hollywood

J-pop

K-Drama

K-pop

Magazine Cover

Main Character

Mean Girl

Meme

Met Gala

Miss Universe

Modern Royalty

Music Festival

Music Video

Old Hollywood

Pop culture

Reality Television

Red Carpet

Rock and Roll

Roblox Avatar

Spice Girls

Telenovela

The Oscars

Top Model

Video Game Character

Y2K Popstar

Dressing up like characters is always quite fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Versus and duo themes

The versus and duo themes generally have a “this or that” rule to them as you’re tasked with dressing in one of two contrasting ways.

Android vs Cyborg

Bikers & Racers

Daredevils & Troublemakers

Dark or Light

Detective vs Suspect

Fire vs Ice

Ghosts vs Ghouls

Goblins and Ogres

Grandmas and Grandpas

Marionettes & Puppeteers

Maximalist/Minimalist

Naughty or Nice

Pirates vs Sailors

Prince or Princess

Sun & Moon

Superhero or Villain

Versus and duo themes work best when you team up with another player, but you can also just pick one side. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location and activity themes

All location and activity themes are focused on dressing your character for visiting specific places or doing certain activities.

A Day in Paris

Airport Outfit

Amusement Park

Arcade

Back to School

Bestie Hangout

Book Club

Carnival

Casino Night

Casting Audition

Club

Concert Outfit

Coronation

Costume Party

Country Club

Date Night

Family Reunion

Fancy Dinner

First Date

First Day of School

Fitness

Funeral

Game Night

Glamping (but with glam!)

Going to Sleep

Going to Work

Graduation

Gym

Gymnastics

High School

Honeymoon

I just came from…

Just Broke Up

Late to School

Model Photoshoot

Movie Night

Movie Premiere

Museum Visit

Musical

Music Festival

Olympics

Pajama Day

Party

Pool Party

Prom

Rave

Safari Adventure

School

School Trip

Self Care Sunday

Shopping

Slumber Party

Spa Day

Summer Camp

Sweet 16

Tea Party

Tennis Match

Theatre

Wedding Day

Some activity and location themes are easier than others. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Historical themes

The historical themes are mostly based on periods of the past. There’s a lot of variety in this category depending on the time period you get.

1920s/Roaring Twenties

1950s

1980s

1990s

2000s

2014 Vibes

2020

Ancient Civilization

Decades

Historical Figures

Ice Age

Jester

Jurassic Age

Medieval

Regency Era

Renaissance

Rococo

Statues

Victorian

Wild West

Y2K

Y3K

Supernatural, fiction, and fantasy themes

All of the supernatural, fiction, and fantasy themes task you with creating otherworldly, make-believe looks that are generally based on fictitious beings or concepts.

Alien Invasion

Angel

Candyland Couture

Corpse Bride

Cowboy

Cyberpunk

Divine Being

Dungeons & Dragons

Dystopia

Eldritch Horror

Elf

Fairy Costume

Fairytale

Fantasy

Fictional Character

Folklore

From Another Planet

Futuristic Elegance

Galactic Glam

Greek God/Goddess

Greek Mythology

Haunted

Ice Fairies

Ice Queen/King

Magical Girl/Boy

Mermaid/Siren

Monster High School

Moon Guardian

Mystic

Mythical Creatures

Mythology

Nursery Rhyme

Open Your Wings

Plant Monster

Pirate

Prince or Princess

Queen of Hearts

Sci-Fi

Sea Monsters

Siren

Skeletons

Star Girl/Boy

Steampunk

Supernatural

Swan Lake

Time Traveler

Urban Legends

Vampire

Villain

Werewolves

Witches/Warlocks

Wonderland

Yeti

Zombie Apocalypse

This category has some of the most fun themes to dress for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Color and pattern themes

The color and pattern themes are some of the easiest ones to work on since they’re just based on specific colors or patterns.

Black/White

Blue

Bright

Camouflage

Colorful

Colors of the Rainbow

Dark colors

Florals

Green

Khaki

Light colors

Neon

Pastel

Patterns

Pink

Red

Yellow

Career themes

When you come across a career theme, you need to work the runway with the best look you can create to match the job described by the theme.

Ballerina

Boss

Business Person

Cheerleader

Clown

Dancer

Detective

Doctor

Equestrian

Fashion Designer

Fashion Icon

Favorite Singer

First Lady

Flight Attendant

Football Player

Instagram Model

Mad Scientist

Movie Star

News Reporter

Office Siren

Photographer

Popstar

Retail Worker

Rock Star

Scout

Secret Agent

Secretary

Sport

Teacher

Tennis Match

Uniforms

Football Player

Spy

Rock on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Emotion and feeling themes

The emotion and feeling themes ask you to try and convey a specific emotion or feeling through the outfit you create.

Bossy

Cozy

Crazy Day

Emotions

Happy

Sad day

Tired

Nature, season, and holiday themes

The nature, season, and holiday themes are based on specific days, outdoor locations, and the four seasons. Nature and time are key components of all these themes.

Animals

Aurora Borealis

Beach

Birthday

Candycane Cutie

Cherry Blossoms

Christmas

Countryside

Covered in Snow

Elements

Enchanted Night

Eternal Winter

Fall/Autumn

Fall Festival

Farm Life

Festive Holiday

Frozen

Gingerbread Fashion

Halloween

Holiday

Holiday Break

Koi Fish

Like a Butterfly

Lost at Sea

Mother Earth

New Year’s Eve

One with Nature

Pumpkin Patch

Snow Day

Snowman/Snowpeople

Spring

Spring Break

Summer

Trick or Treat

Tropical

Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Heartbreak

Winter

Winter Holidays

Winter Wonderland

Balloons are a great accessory to grab for some special holiday themes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Personal information and favorites themes

The personal information and favorites themes ask you to create a look inspired by some information you decide. These themes can be a bit tricky since you have to think about what you like or some key information about you, but they can also be quite fun.

Childhood Stories

College Major

Dream Job

Fav Aesthetic

Favorite Color

Favorite Item

Favorite Show

Future Career

Me in 10 years

Me in 20 years

Me Right Now

My Idol

Nobody is Gonna See Me

Your Country

Your Culture

Your Style

Your Worst Fear

Miscellaneous themes

This final group of miscellaneous themes includes all the weird ones that don’t fit anywhere else because they’re generally unique and call for very different outfit ideas.

Cake Flavors

Crystal Fascination

Food-Inspired

Fruitful Fashion

Graced with Pearls

Jewelry Overload

Nightmare

Opposites Attract

Ribbons Galore

Sweet as Pie

Teddy Bear

Widow

Some themes are too wacky to fit into any other category. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless of which theme you get, make sure you redeem all Dress To Impress codes first so you have additional items to work with. It’s also useful to know how to unlock special items like CaseOh’s kitty, an Axe and Scythe, the Mermaid Tail, KreekCraft’s hat so you can craft the best outfit possible.

