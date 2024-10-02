Best Ancient Civilization outfit ideas in Dress to Impress

Ancient Civilization is a tricky theme in Dress to Impress, but with a little historical inspiration, you can pull off some amazing outfits.

If you’ve ever encountered the Ancient Civilization theme in Dress to Impress, you might’ve been stumped on what direction to go—especially if history isn’t your favorite school subject. Thankfully, we’ve put together a guide with several creative outfit ideas to get you started.

Best Ancient Civilization outfit inspiration for Dress to Impress

When you hear the phrase “ancient civilization,” what’s the first thing that comes to mind? For me, it was Egypt, followed by Rome, China, India, and the Inca Empire. The next step is to consider the kinds of clothing these civilizations wore back then and how we can translate that to dresses in Dress to Impress. The ancient Romans, for example, wore togas.

Perhaps the most challenging part of this theme is that the fashion of many ancient civilizations involved lots of loose clothing items or patterns currently unavailable in the game. That being said, it’s still possible to recreate iconic historical figures like Egypt’s Cleopatra or the distinct fashion of other ancient civilizations.

1) Egyptian queen

Black hair and lots of gold jewelry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Egypt might be one of the easier ancient civilizations to recreate in the game, and it has a lot of good items to work with. Now, your first instinct might be to piece together something resembling the Great Sphinx of Giza or a generic pharaoh, but the perfect Egyptian icon to model your character after is Cleopatra.

As an Egyptian queen, Cleopatra needs a lot of gold jewelry. I, for example, used multiple necklaces, crowns, earrings, a bracelet, and more. Some of the accessories had gems, so I made all of those a blue-green color. Feel free to layer on even more jewelry if you haven’t hit the item limit.

For her clothing, I layered a few skirts and tops with white and gold. If you have access to the VIP room, I highly suggest using the seashell top because of the extra jewelry hanging from it. Cover the seashells with a small, loose top so you don’t give any mermaid vibes. You can add the long, narrow gown from the VIP room, but that’s totally up to preference. I went without the gown to show off her beautiful gold shoes.

Finish the look with Cleopatra’s iconic black hair and a golden staff. To obtain the golden staff, redeem the code for the axe, equip the axe, and then use the toggle to remove the blade.

2) Roman toga

Togas are quite hard to recreate in Dress to Impress. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As previously mentioned, the people of ancient Rome wore togas, garments that draped over the body loosely. Unfortunately, Dress to Impress doesn’t offer many options for loose-fitting clothes that resemble togas, but I went with only a one-shoulder top, some wrap skirts, and a flowy loose skirt.

For hair, use one of the braided bun hairstyles and add a headband. You can play around with different color combinations for the fit until you’re happy with the final results. I alternated between green, gold, and white.

3) Chinese hanfu

You’ll have to layer up to achieve this look. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ancient China continues the trend of loose clothing with traditional hanfu, which includes a long, flowy robe. I went for either loose, long, or a combination of both pieces. The dress with the big bow in the VIP room ended up being a great last-minute addition to the outfit. Incorporating some red and gold into the outfit is a good idea.

Tie the whole look together with some earrings, a fan, and another bow—all in a light green, jade color. You can keep the hair simple with a black bun.

Now, if you want to go in a completely different direction from the hanfu style, you could also represent ancient China by recreating a statue from the Terracotta Army. Just don’t expect other players to know what you were going for when it comes time to vote.

