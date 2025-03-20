Natural Disaster Survival Mega Token guide in The Hunt Mega Edition

A new Mega Token was just discovered, and it’s in Natural Disaster Survival. Help an NPC, solve riddles and carefully choose disasters in order to finish this short but interesting challenge. Keep in mind you need the Arsenal token in order to get this one. Our guide on How To Get Arsenal Mega Token can help you out. If you’re ready to get another token, here’s how to get the Natural Disaster Survival Mega Token.

Recommended Videos

How to get Natural Disaster Survival Mega Token

He’s been stuck there for quite some time… Screenshot by DotEsports.

Join a server and enter a round. Walk over to the yellow NPC, who’ll ask for you to help him regain his ability to move. Return back to the lobby and step into the circle in the middle of the stairs. When you click on it, you should be taken to a secret, lab-like area.

Round and round we go. Screenshot by DotEsports.

Walk up the stairs and go to the room on the right. There you’ll see four mini models of maps:

Arch Park (the park map)

(the park map) Height School (the school map)

(the school map) Launch Land (the rocket launch map)

(the rocket launch map) Modest Headquarters (the two glass buildings map)

This is where the challenge gets a little bit tedious. If you’re in a public server, you need to wait until each one of these maps appears as a round location. However, if you have 300 Robux to spare, you can purchase a private server and set the locations as you like.

Natural Disaster Survival Mega Token Riddle Answers

The room where it happens. Screenshot by DotEsports.

Once you join a round on one of these four maps, find the NPC and talk to them. They’ll give you a riddle you need to solve. Every riddle represents a disaster you’ll release onto the map:

Quote Disaster “Some people feel the rain, others just get acid burns” Acid Rain “It’s a powder day” Avalanche “This place gives me the chills” Blizzard “Stay 6 feet away from me” Deadly Virus “Things got a real shake-up here” Earthquake “Is it hot or is it just me?” Fire “My socks are still wet from last time I was here” Flash Flood “I made lots of wishes here before” Meteor Shower “The last time that I was here, dust got in my eyes” Sandstorm “This place is shocking to me” Thunderstorm “This place got me dizzy and turned around” Tornado “Surf’s up!” Tsunami “I remember hiking up something more dangerous than a mountain” Volcanic Eruption

Return to the lobby and go to the secret room with the mini models. Choose the active map and click on the buttons below the mini model until you find the corresponding disaster. Repeat this process three times, once for each map.

How To Receive The Mega Token in Natural Disaster Survival

What a way to go. Screenshot by DotEsports.

When you complete all four of the maps, a red light on the wall in the secret room should turn green. Return to the lobby and join the round on any map. Find the NPC once again and talk to them, but move a couple of steps away. They’ll thank you for helping them and celebrate their regained movement – until they get hit by a meteor mere seconds later. The only thing that remains from their body is the Mega Token, now yours to collect.

Congratulations on getting yet another Mega Token! If you want to stay in the loop with all the Mega Tokens, check out our All Mega Tokens Guide.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy