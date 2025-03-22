How to get Regretevator Mega Token in The Hunt Mega Edition

Here's how to easily get The Hunt Mega Token in Regretevator.

If you’ve acquired the 18th Mega Token in Bayside High School, up next is the one in Regretevator. As far as Mega Token quests go it’s medium difficulty, but it takes around half an hour to complete. Here’s how to get Mega Token in Regretevator in The Hunt Mega Edition.

How to get The Hunt Mega Token in Regretevator

Watch for the white line going to the vent – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Random for each player – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Board with all your blue notes – Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need all previous Mega Tokens to get the one in Regretevator. Once you do follow these steps to get the Regretevator Mega Token:

In the lobby, look behind the TV next to the Leaderboard and press the white button behind it to start the MT quest.

behind it to start the MT quest. This will light up a white line across the ceiling leading to a vent that we’ll need to go up to later.

But for now, Zach has some flavor text for you and we need to find some blue notes across four different levels ( Note locations and floors are random ).

( ). The blue notes are located in the first four floors you visit so look around the levels to find them and note that they’ll glow blue and have an audio effect to make it easier as in the screenshots above ( Don’t leave a server or you lose progress ).

floors you visit so and note that to make it easier as in the screenshots above ( ). Once you get a blue note you’ll have to wait for the round to end to start the next floor for the next note ( or reset in a private server ).

). Once you have all blue notes, you’ll see a bulletin board in the lobby with the notes and below it’ll say Floppy Missing so we need to find floppy disks in the lobby so check out the next step below.

How to find Floppy Disks in Regretevator

Basement freezer floppy – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Big gray head floppy – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Basement file cabinet floppy – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Retirement funds floppy – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Floppy disks are all in the lobby and in the same locations:

Floppy 1 : In the shop area behind the freezer.

: In the shop area behind the freezer. Floppy 2 : In the big gray sphere head near the shop in the lobby.

: In the big gray sphere head near the shop in the lobby. Floppy 3 : Descend to the basement from the lobby and find it in the bottom drawer of the file cabinet.

: Descend to the basement from the lobby and find it in the bottom drawer of the file cabinet. Floppy 4: Also in the basement and you can find it near a box that says retirement funds.

Once you have all the Floppy Disks go up to that vent from the beginning to get the Mega Token.

How to solve Floppy Encrypted Puzzle in Regretevator

Padlock chest with the Mega Token – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slightly different on consoles – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Complete all four floppy disk puzzles – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Quick time puzzle – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arrow keys make a difference – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Floppy puzzle number for the padlock – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Input numbers from floppy puzzles in order – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have all the Floppy Disks, follow that white line from the TV up to the vent and keep jumping until you climb it. Once you’re up there, follow these steps:

Go to the box with the padlock and interact with it, this is the code that we need to input and we’ll get the numbers from the floppy disks.

Go into the “Other” menu by clicking on it or pressing E on PC.

by clicking on it or pressing E on PC. Go into Floppies in the bottom right.

in the bottom right. Click on Corrupted Fragment 1 note, and then hit Read Floppy .

note, and then . Solve the quick and easy timing puzzle and once you do you’ll be able to Read Floppy and see a two-digit yellow number .

and once you do you’ll be able to Read Floppy and . Repeat this for all four Corrupted Fragment notes to get four two-digit sets of numbers for a total of eight numbers.

to get four two-digit sets of numbers for a total of eight numbers. Interact with the padlock box and input these numbers in order from the first Corrupted Fragment note to the last.

from the first Corrupted Fragment note to the last. Unlock it and the Mega Token will pop out as you finish the quest.

That’s it for our guide on how to find The Hunt Mega Token in Regretevator. The next one is in Tower Defense Simulator.

