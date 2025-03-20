How to get Blade League Mega Token in The Hunt Mega Edition – Roblox

Number 17 is out and I hope you’re already plotting how to get it. If you haven’t played the game before, don’t worry, you don’t need a PhD in Blade League-ology to still have a shot at the $1 million. To make things even smoother, we prepped a quick guide on how to get the Blade League Mega Token in The Hunt.

Requirements to get the Blade League Mega Token

Unlike some games (PRESSURE, wink wink), getting the Blade League Mega Token isn’t complex to get. Just make sure you have the Car Crushers 2 Mega Token first. What I like about it is that there aren’t too many convoluted challenges. In fact, you have to do only two things:

Get the numbers needed for the code . There are four numbers you have to assemble to enter the code that’s keeping the big door locked. The code is always random for every player, so you’re going to have to do it on your own, because all other codes will be invalid.

. There are four numbers you have to assemble to enter the code that’s keeping the big door locked. The code is always random for every player, so you’re going to have to do it on your own, because all other codes will be invalid. Beat the Galaxy Ogre boss. Once you assemble the code, you’ll have to input the digits and enter the boss room. You’ll immediately be ported to a game with him. Once you beat him, you’ll automatically acquire the token in question.

As you can see for yourself, it’s no biggie. So let’s get into the nitty-gritty of how to get each number.

How to get the digits for the Blade League Mega Token

There’s no way to get the digits but to enter games. Yes, literally any game will work. In fact, you’ll find that the process is pretty similar to the one in Basketball Legends. Just look around and you’ll see the numbers outside the pitch. They can either be on top of blocks, slightly behind trees or in a corner. Overall, here’s how it looks:

However, keep in mind that the number of spawns is frequent, but not constant or guaranteed. I saw one in my first game, then nothing in the three afterwards. So just keep going and write down the digits you see. The good thing is you don’t have to win the game or even continue playing it. As long as the game registers the number, you’re good to go.

Pro tip: You can even brute force the code, especially if you’re not feeling like chasing that final number. There are only so many options to choose from and you’ll get it right pretty quickly. Unless you’re a pro at combinatorics, I wouldn’t advise guessing it.

How to defeat the Galaxy Ogre boss for the Blade Leage Mega Token

The boss is slightly above average when it comes to difficulty, but you can still handle him if you don’t risk too much. So, for me, the name of the game is to just deflect as much as possible and run at the boss. He has a nasty long-range shot and will punish you for playing passive. Deflections are the key, and I had a much easier time once after I managed to get a 2-3 goal lead. Then, it’s off to the races to get that 6th goal. Keep in mind, if you concede 6, you’ll have to do it all over again.

That’s all there is to it to our guide on getting the Blade League Mega Token for The Hunt event. If you want to keep going and find out about the next Mega Tokens, keep your eyes peeled on the latest updates to our full The Hunt Mega Token Guide.

