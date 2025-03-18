How to get Basketball Legends Mega Token in The Hunt Mega Edition

Yup, that’s right, you even have to play some streetball. But hey, $1 million is at stake, so you’d better get to hooping. Fortunately, once you see how to get the Basketball Legends mega token in The Hunt, you’ll know it’s relatively easy. However, you need the Infection Gunfight Mega Token in your possession to initiate the search, After that, all it takes is some investigative work, but it’s far from rocket science, trust me.

Basketball Legends Mega Token Guide

There’s nothing complicated here. To start your quest for the Basketball Legends, just log into the game (though the app or the website, doesn’t matter) and teleport to My Park from the locker room.

Then, you are to go to the Hall of Fame building, climb the staircase and look for the lever on the wall. Pull it and get out on the street. Your goal is to scour the entire My Park zone and look for three shapes with numbers. These are almost always randomized for every player, but here’s an example of what it looks like:

This one is a bit hidden. Image via Roblox

Don’t forget to look up, too! Image via Roblox

Another hidden one. Image via Roblox

Just be patient, as some can be up high on buildings, behind bushes by the courts or on the back sides of buildings. Once you find all the shapes, head to the last court in the corner of the map, by the buildings. You’ll easily notice it by the group of people congregated near it. It’s impossible to miss.

This is where all the action is. Image via Roblox

Now, it’s time for the main part of the Basketball Legends Mega Token challenge.

How to get The Hunt Mega Token in Basketball Legends

The first thing you must look for are the shapes on the court. There will be a circle, square and triangle. The goal is to hit a three-pointer from each symbol, but there’s a catch—you must hit the row in the order of the numbers corresponding to each symbol.

Remember, every attempt is RANDOMIZED. Image via Roblox

Here, for instance, one would aim for square (1), triangle (2) and circle (3). Just be careful about a couple of things:

If you miss, you have to start over. So don’t try to race against others and fumble your timing. Double-check the order before you begin.

Learn how to track your ball. On my first attempt, it was literally 10+ people on each of the three spots, meaning every shot was a lucky throw. It takes some time getting used to.

Aim for perfect timing. Like I said, it’s easy for fatigue to set in, so I wouldn’t force it too much if it’s not going. Go for some practice and return if you’re not feeling it. Warm up, too.

Once you hit all three shots, it’s time for the last part of the challenge. You’ll immediately be teleported to an empty court to face an NPC who’s a couple of body features away from a lawsuit from Ja Morant. But that’s neither here nor there

Totally not Ja Morant, trust me. Image via Roblox

What you have to do is beat dollar store Ja Morant by scoring 21 points first. He isn’t a pushover, but if you time your shots properly, you won’t face too big of a challenge. As soon as you hit your last shot, you’ll be ported to My Park, in front of the leaderboard. Congrats! That wasn’t so hard, was it? Now onto the other The Hunt Mega Tokens.

