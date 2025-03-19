GHOUL://RE Trello, Discord, and social links (official)

Everything you need to know to join the community.

GHOUL://RE can be a difficult game, but you can meet other players on the Discord server or join a faction to survive longer. If you’re overwhelmed by the game’s mechanics, however, you can learn more about it on the Trello board.

GHOUL://RE Trello board

In a game with permadeath, it’s important to know all you can about its mechanics and other info, and the GHOUL://RE Trello board is a great place to learn. You’ll find information about the core mechanics, the Commission of Counter Ghoul (CCG), skills, crafting, raids, and several other things.

The board is similar to a wiki page, but everything is separated in columns. Each column is a category and the information is explained in the cards. You won’t find incredibly detailed descriptions or guides, however, as the board only has basic information and is useful for beginners.

GHOUL://RE Discord server

There are several channels in the GHOUL://RE Discord Server where you can interact with the community and get first-hand updates and announcements about the game. You can also make suggestions, check bug reports, participate in polls, and see sneak peeks of what’s to come.

You’ll need to verify your account through RoVer before getting full access to the Discord server. After you’ve joined the server, type “/verify” in the verify text channel and click on the one with the orange and pinkish icon with two squares intersected. Follow the instructions to link your Discord and Roblox account to Rover.

Once you are done verifying, you can access all the text and voice channels. There are currently 142,451 members on the server, and the number keeps going up. Always be careful in any public server to not share personal information with people on the server or Roblox.

Don’t share your login, password, where you live, cellphone number, or any information that ill-intended people could take advantage of. If you are a minor, take extra precautions around adults you meet on the server, and don’t open just any link you see in the text channels.

You can also join the three other separate servers dedicated to each faction. Here are all the GHOUL://RE faction Discord servers:

There aren’t any social media accounts associated with GHOUL://RE, but you can also join the Roblox Group where you can post on the wall if you get accepted. You can’t directly interact with anyone, but you can leave a message to the devs.

