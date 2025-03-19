Collecting the Mega Token in Metro Life is moderately easy compared to other games in 2025 The Hunt: Mega Edition. It will include some driving, plenty of exploring, and a lot of talking, so brace yourselves for our guide on how to get Metro Life Mega Token in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition.

How to Collect the Mega Token in Metro Life

To acquire the Mega Token in Metro Life you must complete all Roblox games that came before. The previous game you must resolve is Basketball Legends, and if you are having trouble, here is our guide on how to get Mega Token in Basketball Legends The Hunt: Mega Edition.

The phone is your ultimate gizmo in Metro Life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you already have it, you can start playing Metro Life. So, enter the game, open your in-game phone, select the Map menu, and pick Metro Hall. Teleport there, enter the Metro Hall, go to the right corridor, and enter the Mayor’s office. Inside, you will find silly little Major G.

We would happily vote for a mayor like this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Talk with Mayor G and offer help to find the map of the place where the city’s time capsule is buried. The map is split into three pieces and you must track them all down. The first step is to solve three riddles for different NPCs, and complete their mini-quests, to get all three pieces of the map.

Now it’s time to use the grey matter in our heads. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The First Riddle in Metro Life: The Fire Department

The answer to the first riddle is the Fire Department. Activate your phone and teleport there. When you arrive, find Miss Librarian in front of the Fire Department and accept to help her by trimming a tree. Open your inventory and equip a Ladder and Chainsaw.

Don’t worry, the cavalry is on the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The problematic tree is located on a lawn behind Miss Librarian, with leaves falling from it like in the fall. Park the ladder next to the tree, climb up, take the chainsaw, and cut off the branch. Talk again to Miss Librarian and she will give you the first piece of the map.

It’s chainsaw time! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Second Riddle in Metro Life: Ascend High School

The answer to the second riddle is Ascend High School. Use the phone to go there via teleport, enter the school, and make a right and then a left turn. Enter the Library and talk to Miss Librarian number 2.

The librarian in distress awaits her hero. Screenshot by Dot Esports

She will ask you to remove the graffiti from the library window. Open the phone, equip the cloth and cleaning spray. You can search them by typing “clean” in your phone browser. Exit the school and go to the vandalized window. Clean the window, go back to the Librarian, and she will give you the second piece of the map.

Ah, those pesky vandals again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Third Riddle in Metro Life: Paradise Hotel

Go to Paradise Hotel using the teleport on your phone. Turn right and take the elevator by the pool. Go to the second floor and talk with Miss Tourist.

Ready for another cat rescue! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Her kitten ran away, and your task is to find her and bring her back safely. She is stuck in a tree, so you will have to equip the ladders again. Return to the elevator and go to the third floor, make a double left turn on the roof, and you’ll see the tree with a cat sitting high on one of the branches. Put the ladder next to the tree, take the cat, and return it to the owner. She will reward you with the third piece of the map.

Who says black cats can’t bring luck? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now you have all three pieces of the map, and it’s time to go back to the Metro Hall, using your phone’s teleport, and speak with Major G again. He will tell you to decipher the map and find the location where the time capsule is buried, but this time you can’t use your phone to teleport and searching must be done by foot or a car.

How to Find the Buried Chest in Metro Life

Once you get the map, it will show you clues about where to find four hidden numbers. Now, instead of teleporting, you must opt for a vehicle. Use the phone, take the car, and start looking for the red number.

Keep your eyes open and watch the road. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Drive to the north-western corner of the map. Go out, and take a left turn in the first corridor, marked in the picture below.

Talk a walk and look closely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Walk down inside, and on the wall to your right, you will find the red number. Now drive straight south and look for the yellow number.

Hah, there you are! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The yellow number rests on the lower crane platform. Go to the construction crane and climb up to collect it.

Watch where you step with this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure to remember all numbers and their colors. Next is the green number. Just drive east, or to the “right” on the map, and the green number will be on the tree next to the bus station and across the street from the petrol station.

Fortunately, we don’t have to rescue the number. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To collect the final, blue number, drive to the north-eastern part of the map. The blue number is located on the outer building wall, as shown in the picture below.

“One player to find them all…” Screenshot by Dot Esports

All players will get different numbers, but on the same locations. Again, please remember them cos you’ll need them soon enough. Open your map with clues again and click on it. The dots will connect and form an X sign, showing where the time capsule is buried in the chest.

We’re getting closer to the treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Take the car and find the piece of land between two buildings covered with bushes. Open your phone, go to Inventory, and equip the Shovel. Start digging next to the second restaurant window and you will discover a safe.

It’s time to put some physical effort. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The combination for the safe is your colored numbers. Enter the numbers by color, open the safe, and grab the time capsule. Once you take it, you will receive your Metro Life Mega Token.

Finally, a loot that’s worth the trouble. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Well done! Now you know how to get Metro Life Mega Token in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition. Before you go, check our Mega Guide on how to get all Mega Tokens in The Hunt: Mega Edition, and find them all in no time.

