If you’ve collected all of The Hunt: Mega Edition Mega Tokens up until now, then you know that getting each one is very hard. Now, the 18th Mega Token in the biggest Roblox event to date is not an exception to that rule. So, to get it quickly, follow our The Hunt: Mega Edition Bayside High School Mega Token guide below.

What to Do Before Getting the Bayside High School Mega Token

If you are not aware of this already, you have to get each of the Mega Tokens from certain Roblox titles in a specific order. So, before you begin searching for the Bayside High School Mega Token, make sure that you’ve obtained the previous 17 Mega Tokens. For more information on how to get all of the previous Mega Tokens, check out our complete The Hunt: Mega Edition Mega Token guide.

How to Get The Hunt: Mega Edition Mega Token in Bayside High School

1. Take a Photo in the Principal’s Office

Screenshot by DotEsports

Screenshot by DotEsports

To start the Mega Token The Hunt: Mega Edition event quest, equip a camera from the “Tools” menu and head to the Principal’s office on the main floor. Then, take a picture (F key and then M1) of the set-up camera next to the Principal’s Desk. When you get a pop-up message, that means you successfully started the Mega Token quest.

2. Grab a Coffee and the Blacklight Torch

Screenshot by DotEsports

Screenshot by DotEsports

Head to the other side of the main floor and grab a coffee from the coffee machine in the Teacher’s Lounge. Then, head up the stairs on the right and go all the way down the hallway to the Science room. Interact with the whiteboard until a blacklight torch appears on the table in front of the board. Pick the torch up and then head outside of the Bayside High School building.

Screenshot by DotEsports

Screenshot by DotEsports

3. Find the Ankh Sign in the Bayside Park

Once you are outside, go across the street to the Bayside Park. Use the blacklight torch and light the area between the fountain and the street lamp until you find an Ankh sign on the ground. When you find the sign, head back to the school building to continue the quest.

Screenshot by DotEsports

Screenshot by DotEsports

4. Find the Graffiti in the History Classroom and Raise a “247” Sign

Enter the school building and go to the History classroom on the upper floor. Inside, use the blacklight torch above the plants next to the blackboard until a sign shows up. Then, interact with the blackboard until there are ancient Egyptian signs on it. Open up the tools menu and equip a pen and a holdable sign from it. Hold out the sign and edit it to say “247“.

5. Play the “Dead” Tune on the Piano in the Music Classroom

Screenshot by DotEsports

When a text pop-up appears, leave the History classroom and go across the hallway to the Music classroom. There, interact with the piano in the corner and play out the word “Dead” using the piano keys. You can use your keyboard as well, but be mindful of the capitalized “D” at the start.

6. Get a Pizza From the Bayside Pizzeria and Place It in the Math Classroom

Screenshot by DotEsports

Screenshot by DotEsports

Screenshot by DotEsports

Once you’ve played the “Dead” tune, head outside again and go to the Bayside Pizzeria. Order a Pizza, pick it up, and then head back to the Bayside High School. Go to the Math classroom on the upper floor and interact with the teacher’s PC until there is a Pizza on its screen. Then, place the pizza on the table in the middle of the classroom with the calculator on it.

Screenshot by DotEsports

7. Fart in the Secret Lab Next to the Bayside High School

Head outside again and look for a weird entrance on the hill next to the Bayside High School building. Enter the strange entrance and interact with the NPC inside the secret lab. Turn around and sit on the second chair in the row closer to the wall. Finally, use the Fart emote to trigger a cutscene, after which you will be rewarded with the Bayside High School The Hunt: Mega Edition Mega Token.

Screenshot by DotEsports

And with that, you should be ready to quickly get the Bayside High School Mega Token in The Hunt: Mega Edition Roblox event. If you haven’t gotten the previous few Mega Tokens, then make sure to check out our Hell’s Kitchen and World // Zero The Hunt: Mega Edition Mega Token guides as well.

