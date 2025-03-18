Hell’s Kitchen Mega Token Guide In Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition

The Hunt is on in Hell's Kitchen. Image by ITV.

A new Mega Token is out, and it’s in Hell’s Kitchen! Before we start, make sure you have all of the previous tokens, because you won’t be able to get this one without them.

Need help? Our All the Mega Tokens guide can help you out. Here’s how to get the Hell’s Kitchen Mega Token.

How to Get Hell’s Kitchen Mega Token in The Hunt

This is where the fun begins. Screenshot by DotEsports.

To start, join a regular game. After the round begins, walk over to the judges’ area and you’ll find a 4×4 square pattern on the ceiling. Take a screenshot of this, you’ll need it later and the patterns are randomized for each player.

Locate The Basement

The basement entrance. Screenshot by DotEsports.

Return to the lobby and go to the HK logo behind the leaderboard, beneath which you’ll find a basement hatch. When you enter it, to your right you’ll see a 4×4 square grid where you need to insert your ceiling pattern.

A door will open to your left, where you’ll find an obby you need to complete. At the end of the obby, go up the stairs and leave the basement.

Recipe Scraps Locations

Yes, chef! Screenshot by DotEsports.

Now you need to find four recipe scraps. The first one is hidden in the lobby, behind the “Welcome to Hell” sign.

One down, three to go. Screenshot by DotEsports.

The other three can be found when the round starts:

During intermission , in the seating area up the stairs

, in the seating area up the stairs In the kitchen , above the mixing bowls

, above the mixing bowls When you serve your dish, in the dining area, behind the bar

It lights up a room. Screenshot by DotEsports.

On the very divide between the red and the blue kitchen. Screenshot by DotEsports.

It’s as easy as that. Screenshot by DotEsports.

When you get the recipe scraps, in the next round you’ll watch a cutscene in which a food critic asks you to prepare a dish with a score of 130 or more. Try not to make any mistakes, and be as fast as possible.

Escape The Basement

A score of 130 or more – what a snob. Screenshot by DotEsports.

After you’ve served the dish, return to the lobby and go to the basement. Walk into the room in front of you and return the recipe.

A mysterious figure will lock you in the room. You’ll see a fuse box above the left shelves. Break it and, after the cutscene, you’ll receive the Mega Token.

An easy way out. Screenshot by DotEsports.

Enjoy your Mega Token! If you want to stay up to date with all the Mega Tokens, check out our All Mega Token Guide.

