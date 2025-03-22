How to get the It Girl Mega Token in The Hunt Mega Edition

All of the Mega Tokens are now officially out, and the second to last one is in It Girl. Become a scientist and save the world from a deadly virus in order to get this Token. Before you start, make sure you have all of the previous Mega Tokens, including the Untitled Boxing Game one. If you’re not there yet, our All Mega Tokens guide can help you out. Ready to rock? Here’s how to get the It Girl Mega Token.

It Girl Mega Token guide

Changing the channel pretty soon. Screenshot by DotEsports.

The first part of the quest consists of getting a remote control and three batteries. The remote control is on the reception desk in the lobby, whereas the three batteries are hidden in randomized locations both in the lobby and in the round. We suggest turning on AFK mode in game settings so you can stay in the lobby and look for them.

Once you find them, equip the remote and skip through the channels until you find a news broadcast. After the cutscene, you’ll spawn in a laboratory where a scientist is going to ask for your help. You need to find parts for a weapon that’s going to destroy a rogue virus. Before you do so, you can dress up your character. This is a fashion game, after all.

How to find all the number papers

Saving the world? No big deal. Screenshot by DotEsports.

The first part of the weapon is found right next to your character. The other ones, however, won’t be this easy to get. Your first task is to search the available rooms in order to find four numbers that make up an unlock code. Here’s how to find them one by one:

Go to the room to your right , called Analysis Area. You’ll find the first number in the front drawer of the table on the left.

, called You’ll find the first number in the Approach the vending machine in the corner of the room. You’ll find the second number behind it.

You’ll find the second number behind it. Leave Analysis Area and go left until you see a door to a room of the same name. Inside you’ll find the third number behind a whiteboard on the left.

until you see a door to a Inside you’ll find the third number Leave the room and go left, then left once again, until you find a room called Restricted Research. The fourth number is located on the left side of the table in the back of the room. Also, on the fallen stool near the entrance you’ll find a password paper. Pick this up as well, since you’ll need it later on.

#1. Screenshot by DotEsports.

#2. Screenshot by DotEsports.

#3. Screenshot by DotEsports.

#4. Screenshot by DotEsports.

The password. Screenshot by DotEsports.

Once you have all of the numbers, approach the locked metal cupboard in Restricted Research. Match the numbers by the ripped paper and insert the four-digit code to unlock the cupboard. In it you’ll find a keycard and a part for your weapon.

Entering the locked rooms

Open, Sesame! Or, you know, don’t. Screenshot by DotEsports

Leave the room and go right, then right again until you reach a big, locked door. Next to it you’ll find a pink spiral on the floor, another part of your weapon. The keycard you got won’t work on this door, but rather on the door to its left. There you’ll find a short obby. Don’t worry about losing your progress, since failing only resets you to the nearest checkpoint. When you reach the end of the obby, you’ll find the last part of your weapon and it will automatically get assembled.

Return to the Analysis Area and equip the weapon. Shoot the glass on the cupboard in the back of the room and take the keycard from it. Go back to the larged locked door and use this keycard to open it.

Boss Fight

This heart will soon be shattered into a thousand pieces. Screenshot by DotEsports.

You need to shoot the flying virus in the middle of the room while dodging its deathly beams. There are four computers in the room that turn on during certain parts of the fight. Unlocking every computer frees the person trapped next to it. Here’s when and how to do that:

Boss health at 75%: The left computer closer to the entrance lights up. Enter the password you found earlier.

The left computer closer to the entrance lights up. you found earlier. Boss health at 50%: The right computer closer to the entrance lights up. Pause the spinning wheels when they reach the white surface.

The right computer closer to the entrance lights up. when they reach the white surface. Boss health at 25%: The left computer farther from the entrance lights up. Connect the numbers from smallest to largest.

The left computer farther from the entrance lights up. from smallest to largest. Boss health at 0%: The right computer farther from the entrance lights up. Play a matching game.

Imagine if the password was just “password”. Screenshot by DotEsports.

The timing is right with this one. Screenshot by DotEsports.

Counting to 20 usually isn’t this tedious. Screenshot by DotEsports.

If you get lucky, you can solve it in as little as 16 clicks. Screenshot by DotEsports.

When everybody trapped regains consciousness and sees that the virus has been destroyed, they’ll reward you with, you guessed it, the Mega Token.

Congratulations on finding yet another Mega Token! If you’ve gotten this far, it means that you only have one token left. Take a look at our Fisch Mega Token guide if you want to complete The Hunt.

