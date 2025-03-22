The 25th and, hopefully, final Mega Token in Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition is in one of our favorite games: Fisch. If you’ve made it this far, there’s no reason to stop here, so you may as well grab your fishing rod, brush up your music skills, and get ready to collect the final Mega Token. Here’s How to get Fisch Mega Token in The Hunt Mega Edition.

Where to start the Fisch Mega Token Quest

The starting position for new players. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Needless to say, you need to have the previous 24 Mega Tokens (the last one being the It Girl Mega Token) before you can even see this Quest Giver.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Heading to Terrapin Island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If this is your first time playing Fisch, then you’ll already start at Moosewood (if not, then head there). In Moosewood, go to the back of the island, where the lighthouse is, and talk to The Dreamer (he is wearing a scary mask). The Dreamer will task you with finding the Mega Token, so just accept the quest. The Token is located on Terrapin Island. Head there now. If this is your first time playing Fisch, talk to the Shipwreigh at the pier and spawn a Rowboat that can take you there. Terrapin Island is located on the West of Moosewood (you won’t see it if you haven’t played Fisch before, but just head in that direction, and you’ll stumble upon it).

How to enter the Mega Token Temple in Fisch

The Mega Token is inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports Light up the pillars. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Vault is open. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you get to Terrapin Island, park your boat and head to the back of the island, where you’ll see a huge Vault and three pillars with symbols on them. Each pillar has three layers (bottom, middle, and top) that you need to rotate so they all have a glowing symbol. The symbol is the same for all layers. Honestly, there’s nothing difficult here; just spin all three of the pillars around until they all light up, and the vault door will open. There is a timer here, but you’ll likely be able to do it on your first go.

Make your way through the maze. Screenshot by Dot Esports The puzzle room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head inside the Temple and go through the open door on the left. A cutscene will play where you’ll character will jump into a hole. When you gain your control back, you’ll need to go through a maze. This maze is short, but, again, there is a timer. You need to head to the main puzzle room before it runs out. We actually failed here on our first time but we got teleported outside the temple and just attempted it again, so don’t worry too much. The path you need to take seems to be different for all players, so just figure it out through trial and error until you get to the end. Once you enter a room with a small pool in front of a stone with engraved musical notes, you’ve made it through the maze. Now comes the slightly tricky but not too difficult part.

How to solve the Mega Token puzzle in Fisch

You have 15 minutes to solve this puzzle. If you fail, you’ll have to do the whole thing again. Fortunately, you should have more than enough time. We actually messed up and had to redo the entire fishing section, but still managed to do it in time.

Write down these notes. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

First, head to the room on the right. There is an obby with platforms shaped like mega tokens. At the end of this obby, there is a scary-looking Cthulhu Head. Interact with the head, and it will play and show eight different notes. You need to either write down, video record, or remember the order of the notes (we wrote them down).

Equip the Flimsy Rod. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Catch the 8 fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Check the note for each fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Insert each fish into the correct number. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Now, head back to the room with the pool. Take out the Flimsy Rod (if this is your first time playing Fisch, it will be the only rod in your inventory). Cast your line into the pool and catch 8 fish from the little pool. Veteran Fisch players, you don’t have to worry about using bait or catching duplicates because there is no RNG here. Every time you hook a fish, you’ll catch the one you don’t have. After all, this is meant for brand-new players, too.

Once you have all 8 fish in your inventory (or in your hotbar), you need to hold each fish in your hand and then interact with the stone by the pool. When you interact with the stone while holding a fish, you’ll hear and see one of the notes you saw earlier from the Cthulhu Head. Check your notes or recordings and see what the position of that note was. Once you check, check the giant door behind the stone and insert the fish into the correct number. Be careful because it can be finicky to align the fish with the bottom numbers. Again, we messed up here, and lost the entire progress, so we had to catch each fish again, but we still ended up finishing it before the timer ran out.

Teleport out using this. Screenshot by Dot Esports Turn in the quest and you’re done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you put all the fish into their correct numbers, the door will open, and you’ll be able to walk inside and grab your Mega Token BUT DON’T LEAVE THE GAME YET! Even though your character picked up the token, you still haven’t received it on your account.

Use the little green octopus on a rock nearby to teleport outside the temple and back to Terrapin Island. Now, head back to Moosewood (if you need a boat, talk to the Shipwright). Go back to the Dreamer and hand him the token. Now, you’ll actually receive the token to your account. Congrats.

That’s all there is to it. We hope you had fun collecting all the Mega Tokens in Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition. If you haven’t already, check out our The Hunt Mega Edition codes for some cool freebies.

