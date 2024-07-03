How to get Mermaid Tail in Dress To Impress

If you want to win stars in Dress To Impress, you need lots of clothes, accessories, hair, and other such fashion items to make it happen. The Mermaid Tail is a very unique asset and an important one to have in your wardrobe for many fashion challenges.

Most items you can unlock are just simple clothes, but the Mermaid Tail completely transforms your character into a mythical creature. It’s a fun item to have and quite useful for creating some stunning looks, so here’s how to get the Mermaid Tail in Roblox’s Dress To Impress.

How to unlock Mermaid Tail in Roblox Dress To Impress

You get a two-piece set which means you can create the full look. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Mermaid Tail in Dress To Impress, you have to redeem the code M3RM4ID. This code unlocks both a Mermaid Tail and a Mermaid Top so you can create a full mermaid outfit if you wish to do so.

If you want to claim the Mermaid Tail in Dress To Impress, here are the steps you need to follow.

Open Roblox .

. Load Dress To Impress in Roblox. You can’t claim this code from the general Roblox lobby, which means you have to be in this game to claim all Dress To Impress codes.

in Roblox. You can’t claim this code from the general Roblox lobby, which means you have to be in this game to claim all Dress To Impress codes. Select the bag icon with the word code underneath it near the bottom left edge of the screen.

with the word underneath it near the bottom left edge of the screen. Enter the code M3RM4ID in the box that appears.

in the box that appears. Click the checkmark to claim your Mermaid Tail and Mermaid Top.

You can start wearing your new Mermaid Tail right away. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Once you unlock the Mermaid Tail, you can equip it whenever you like by selecting the code button to equip any code items you have or by accessing your regular inventory. Having the Mermaid Tail is helpful for lots of challenges you’ll come across, but especially for ones like Mermaid/Siren that are specifically focused on this theme.

