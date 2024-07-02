The Anime Defenders devs removed the Limited banner and replaced it with the Exclusive Wish fountain in Update 3. Similar to summoning new units, the Exclusive Wish area has you play the gacha for a chance to get new and powerful units, but instead of Gems, you need Wishes.

Here’s how to get Wishes fast in Anime Defenders.

How to get Wishes in Anime Defenders

You need to play the new game mode to earn Wishes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to get Wishes in Roblox Anime Defenders:

Buy them for Robux at the Exclusive Wish fountain

at the Exclusive Wish fountain Get them from playing Hall of Mirrors on Nightmare mode

Buying Wishes with Robux can be expensive, so we recommend playing Hall of Mirrors in Nightmare mode. You must unlock the new game mode on Nightmare difficulty and survive for 30 minutes. This is easier said than done because the enemies spawn from several different locations as the timer gets closer to the end, and they can soak up quite a bit of damage.

We highly recommend bringing your best team of Mythic or even Secret units (if you have them). The Hall of Mirrors is a team event, so the more people you bring, the better. You can play Hall of Mirrors with up to 10 players, so if you’re lucky enough to have that many players who also play Anime Defenders, you should have no problem getting a bunch of Wishes for free.

How to unlock Hall of Mirrors on Nightmare difficulty in Anime Defenders

The new Hall of Mirrors lobby looks very regal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Hall of Mirrors on Nightmare difficulty in Anime Defenders, you need to meet the following requirements:

Be level 20 or higher in Anime Defenders

in Anime Defenders Finish Hall of Mirrors on Easy, Normal, and Hard mode

After you finish all of these, Nightmare difficulty unlocks. Again, don’t try this alone, even if you have a team of only Secret units. You likely won’t be able to do enough damage to stop approaching enemies and will just end up wasting your time. Gather a group of friends (the more the merrier) and go at it with full force.

