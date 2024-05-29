Until you hit a certain player level in Anime Defenders, you’re going to be locked out of many activities in Anime Defenders. Fortunately, you can increase your level fast by repeating a specific level over and over again.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to level up quickly in Anime Defenders.

Before you level up quickly in Anime Defenders

Always finish your dailies for some quick XP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you start leveling up fast in Roblox‘s Anime Defenders, you need to finish all levels in Mob City (the second world). More specifically, you need to unlock the third world (Cursed Academy), which becomes available after you finish the first six levels.

Don’t worry too much about your units or anything else until you finish this. Just grab whichever unit you have, level them up a bit, and finish the first two worlds.

While you are going through the story, try to finish as many Daily and Weekly quests as you can. Each quest gives you a good amount of XP, which will make the process even faster.

Anime Defenders: How to level up quickly

The best, quickest, and easiest way to level up in Anime Defenders quickly is to do Curse Academy Chapter One over and over again. Each time you clear the level, you get 50 XP and 30 Gems, and usually some Unit XP items. While that may not sound like a lot, the great thing about it is that it’s really easy to set up.

If you’re running low on gems, you can use our Anime Defenders codes to get a few more.

Right at the start of the level, place your strongest units to face the enemy spawn point (it will be on your right) and let them destroy every enemy that dares to exit. As long as you place a couple of AoE and a strong Ground unit at the door, you won’t be able to lose. Just keep upgrading them occasionally, and you’ll be done in around five minutes.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more