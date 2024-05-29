Anime Defenders tier list – All units ranked

Anime Defenders has a bunch of characters you can get and level up. But like with all gacha-based games, not all characters are the same, and you really shouldn’t waste your resources on the low-ranking ones.

Here’s a list of all units ranked in Anime Defenders.

Anime Defenders unit tier list

Everyone needs gems to summon new characters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’ve only listed the top-tier characters in Roblox Anime Defenders. If you don’t see a character, it probably means they aren’t strong enough to make it on the list. Without further ado, here is the full list.

S-Tier Anime Defenders units

Pink Rockstar – A must-have support unit for boosting other damage dealers.

– A must-have support unit for boosting other damage dealers. Ice Admiral – Best for stunning units.

– Best for stunning units. Lava Admiral – The strongest Legendary DPS.

– The strongest Legendary DPS. Bloomer – Amazing unit for earning extra coins.

– Amazing unit for earning extra coins. Flame Dragon King – Amazing fire damage attacks.

– Amazing fire damage attacks. Chance Taker – Absolutely broken DPS, even at an early level.

– Absolutely broken DPS, even at an early level. Elf Wizardess – Great AoE damage.

– Great AoE damage. The Gamer – Best unit for any game mode.

– Best unit for any game mode. Carp – One of the best damage dealers in the game.

You need a lot of pulls to get the ultimate team. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A-Tier Anime Defenders units

Esper – Probably the worst mythic, but still does decent damage.

– Probably the worst mythic, but still does decent damage. Ant King – Great AoE Damage.

– Great AoE Damage. Thunder Hokage – Decent damage, but takes a while until its on par with everyone.

– Decent damage, but takes a while until its on par with everyone. Curse King – Great Bleed damage.

– Great Bleed damage. Skull Warrior – Great carry until you get to some S-tier characters.

– Great carry until you get to some S-tier characters. Sharpshooter – Decent damage dealer but not a great Mythic.

– Decent damage dealer but not a great Mythic. Grey – One of the best units for slowing down enemies.

– One of the best units for slowing down enemies. Cursed Fighter – Great for debuffs.

B-Tier Anime Defenders units

Ascended Saiyan – Decent damage dealer.

– Decent damage dealer. Strongest Swordsman – Good until you get some A-tier or higher characters.

– Good until you get some A-tier or higher characters. Shinobi Form 3 – Great for starters until you get something better.

– Great for starters until you get something better. Cursed Sorcerer – Good starter support.

– Good starter support. Prince of Curses – OK for starters, but try to evolve him ASAP.

– OK for starters, but try to evolve him ASAP. Pink Shinobi – One of the best Rare damage dealers.

– One of the best Rare damage dealers. Inferno Commander – One of the best units for clearing story missions.

– One of the best units for clearing story missions. Black Leg Master – OK damage dealer during the early game.

– OK damage dealer during the early game. Spirit Hybrid – Great single-target unit during the early game.

– Great single-target unit during the early game. Vengeful Shinobi – Decent damage for early game.

