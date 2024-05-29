Anime Defenders tier list – All units ranked

Anime Defenders has a bunch of characters you can get and level up. But like with all gacha-based games, not all characters are the same, and you really shouldn’t waste your resources on the low-ranking ones.
Here’s a list of all units ranked in Anime Defenders.
Anime Defenders unit tier list
I’ve only listed the top-tier characters in Roblox Anime Defenders. If you don’t see a character, it probably means they aren’t strong enough to make it on the list. Without further ado, here is the full list.
To get new units, you need a lot of gems for the gacha rolls. Use our Anime Defenders codes if you need a few more gems.
S-Tier Anime Defenders units
- Pink Rockstar – A must-have support unit for boosting other damage dealers.
- Ice Admiral – Best for stunning units.
- Lava Admiral – The strongest Legendary DPS.
- Bloomer – Amazing unit for earning extra coins.
- Flame Dragon King – Amazing fire damage attacks.
- Chance Taker – Absolutely broken DPS, even at an early level.
- Elf Wizardess – Great AoE damage.
- The Gamer – Best unit for any game mode.
- Carp – One of the best damage dealers in the game.
A-Tier Anime Defenders units
- Esper – Probably the worst mythic, but still does decent damage.
- Ant King – Great AoE Damage.
- Thunder Hokage – Decent damage, but takes a while until its on par with everyone.
- Curse King – Great Bleed damage.
- Skull Warrior – Great carry until you get to some S-tier characters.
- Sharpshooter – Decent damage dealer but not a great Mythic.
- Grey – One of the best units for slowing down enemies.
- Cursed Fighter – Great for debuffs.
B-Tier Anime Defenders units
- Ascended Saiyan – Decent damage dealer.
- Strongest Swordsman – Good until you get some A-tier or higher characters.
- Shinobi Form 3 – Great for starters until you get something better.
- Cursed Sorcerer – Good starter support.
- Prince of Curses – OK for starters, but try to evolve him ASAP.
- Pink Shinobi – One of the best Rare damage dealers.
- Inferno Commander – One of the best units for clearing story missions.
- Black Leg Master – OK damage dealer during the early game.
- Spirit Hybrid – Great single-target unit during the early game.
- Vengeful Shinobi – Decent damage for early game.
