Anime Defenders tier list – All units ranked

Which Anime characters are best at killing slow-moving enemies?
Published: May 29, 2024 08:54 am

Anime Defenders has a bunch of characters you can get and level up. But like with all gacha-based games, not all characters are the same, and you really shouldn’t waste your resources on the low-ranking ones.

Here’s a list of all units ranked in Anime Defenders.

Anime Defenders unit tier list

Summoning portal in Anime Defenders Roblox
Everyone needs gems to summon new characters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’ve only listed the top-tier characters in Roblox Anime Defenders. If you don’t see a character, it probably means they aren’t strong enough to make it on the list. Without further ado, here is the full list. 

To get new units, you need a lot of gems for the gacha rolls. Use our Anime Defenders codes if you need a few more gems.

S-Tier Anime Defenders units

  • Pink Rockstar – A must-have support unit for boosting other damage dealers.
  • Ice Admiral – Best for stunning units.
  • Lava Admiral – The strongest Legendary DPS.
  • Bloomer – Amazing unit for earning extra coins.
  • Flame Dragon King – Amazing fire damage attacks.
  • Chance Taker – Absolutely broken DPS, even at an early level.
  • Elf Wizardess – Great AoE damage.
  • The Gamer – Best unit for any game mode.
  • Carp – One of the best damage dealers in the game.
random summon in roblox anime defenders
You need a lot of pulls to get the ultimate team. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A-Tier Anime Defenders units

  • Esper – Probably the worst mythic, but still does decent damage.
  • Ant King – Great AoE Damage.
  • Thunder Hokage – Decent damage, but takes a while until its on par with everyone.
  • Curse King – Great Bleed damage.
  • Skull Warrior – Great carry until you get to some S-tier characters.
  • Sharpshooter – Decent damage dealer but not a great Mythic.
  • Grey – One of the best units for slowing down enemies.
  • Cursed Fighter – Great for debuffs.

B-Tier Anime Defenders units

  • Ascended Saiyan – Decent damage dealer.
  • Strongest Swordsman – Good until you get some A-tier or higher characters.
  • Shinobi Form 3 – Great for starters until you get something better.
  • Cursed Sorcerer – Good starter support.
  • Prince of Curses – OK for starters, but try to evolve him ASAP.
  • Pink Shinobi – One of the best Rare damage dealers.
  • Inferno Commander – One of the best units for clearing story missions.
  • Black Leg Master – OK damage dealer during the early game.
  • Spirit Hybrid – Great single-target unit during the early game.
  • Vengeful Shinobi – Decent damage for early game.
