How to get and evolve Chance Taker secret unit in Anime Defenders

This isn’t even his final form.
Published: May 31, 2024 05:40 am

Chance Taker is one of the rarest and most elusive units in Anime Defenders. Simply having Chance Taker in your party is a game-changer, but having an evolved one can put you among some of the top-tier players.

Here’s how to get and evolve Chance Take in Anime Defenders.

How to get Chance Taker in Anime Defenders

Animed Defenders Summon with the chance to get Chance Taker
Make sure you pull for Chance Taker when Carp is the Mythic pull. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Chance Taker in Roblox Anime Defenders, you either have to play the gacha or trade for him in the Trading area. 

Chance Taker is a secret unit. Secret units are so hard to get from the gacha that the game doesn’t even list their odds. Unlike Mythic Units, which have a 0.25 percent chance of dropping and even a pity system, Secret units have no Pity, and I imagine the drop rate is around 0.00001 percent. You can pull for Chance Taker when Carp is the possible Mythic Unit.

In other words, you need to be very lucky, and you need a lot of Gems to get Chance Taker from gacha pulls. If you’re willing to risk it, you can buy Lucky Potions before rolling for Chance Taker, which can improve your odds, but bear in mind they cost RobuxIf you need a few extra gems for gacha pulls, check out the Anime Defenders codes list.

Another way to get Chance Taker is through a Trade. While this is a surefire way to get a character, the person you’re trading with could demand a ridiculous amount of gems, items, or units for a secret character like Chance Taker.

Whatever you decide to do, I wish you the best of luck because you’re going to need it.

How to Evolve Chance Taker in Anime Defenders

Evolution item in Anime Defenders
You need the Roulette Machine to evolve Chance Taker. Screenshot by Solo The Yolo

To Evolve Chance Taker in Anime Defenders, you need to create a Roulette Machine (it’s actually a Slot Machine). To craft the Roulette Machine, you need the following items:

  • 10 Star Rift (Blue)
  • 10 Star Rift (Red)
  • 35 Star Rift (Yellow)
  • Eight Star Rift (Green)
  • Three Star Rift (Rainbow)
  • Eight Star Rift (Purple)
  • 35,000 Coins
Chance King Evolution menu in Anime Defenders
Once you have Chance King, you’ll be set for life in Anime Defenders. Image via Solo the Yolo

Once you have it, take your Chance Taker to the Evolve station and combine him with the Roulette Machine to get Chance King. If you thought Chance Taker was tough, wait until you see Chance King: it’s one of the strongest units in the game. Good luck, and have fun playing Anime Defenders.

