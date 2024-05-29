Anime Defenders is great fun if you have the right team of anime characters. Unfortunately, you need gems to get the best characters.

Here’s how to get gems fast in Anime Defenders.

How to get gems quickly in Anime Defenders

Everyone needs gems to summon new characters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest way to get gems in Roblox Anime Defenders is to do daily and weekly quests, play Challenge levels, and use the AFK feature. If you combine all three methods, you’ll be swimming in gems, maybe enough to get the Pink Rockstar finally.

Daily and weekly quests

Daily quests are a great way to earn a few gems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A good way to get a bunch of gems each day is to finish your daily (and eventually weekly) quests. You can earn about 800 gems from daily quests alone, and each weekly quest can get you anywhere from 300 to 2,000 gems. You don’t have to go out of your way to do any of these because most will come naturally as you play the game.

Challenges

Don’t worry, they aren’t really that challenging. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While playing regular levels is fine, playing challenge levels always gives out a few extra rewards, including more gems. Each challenge level has a modifier, which makes the encounter harder, so be prepared for a slightly harder experience (don’t worry, it’s usually not too tough of a challenge). You also need to complete these challenges to get evolution items for your anime characters.

AFK

When you’re done playing, enter this screen and leave the game on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even when you aren’t playing Anime Defenders, you can earn some gems by leaving the game on. Visit the AFK Lobby (it’s on the right side from where you teleport in the main HUB) and simply leave your game on (you can even do this overnight). You need to be at least level 10 because you’ll earn reduced gems if you’re any lower (this is a feature to protect and prevent duplicate accounts).

You can also boost your earnings by being a Roblox Premium member and buying the Anime Defenders VIP Status.

