How to get Pink Rockstar in Anime Defenders

We all just wanna be Pink Rockstars.
Andrew Highton
Published: May 28, 2024 11:55 am

Acquiring the much sought-after Pink Rockstar is extremely difficult in Anime Defenders—there’s only one way to get her.

Anime Defenders is yet another smash-hit title buried within the ever-growing and ever-dominating Roblox universe. Featuring beloved anime characters, you need to fend off the oncoming threats of enemies in tower defense form.

The darling Pink Rockstar is one of the characters players want most, but it’s no walk in the park unlocking her. Let’s find out everything we know about how to get her and why they’re so rare.

How to unlock Pink Rockstar in Anime Defenders, explained

random summon in roblox anime defenders
So rare. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way we have found for you to get Pink Rockstar in Anime Defenders is to get lucky with a Summons purchase—relying on the luck of the RNG gods to be gentle with you.

Unless there’s a method we haven’t discovered, it is completely random if you get Pink Rockstar or not from the Summon buying station. Follow these easy steps if you’re unsure of what I’m talking about:

  1. Get yourself into a game of Anime Defenders.
  2. From the central spawn area, straight ahead, you should see a big pink sign saying “Summon.”
  3. Walk toward it and enter the building.
  4. Go up to the shining portal with “Summon” written in colorful letters, and press to Summon.
  5. Using Anime Defender Gems, you can now choose if you want to purchase one Summon, or 10.
  6. It’s now entirely luck based if you get Pink Rockstar fast—or at all!

In classic gacha style, the odds of landing Pink Rockstar aren’t very good due to a couple of reasons: She is a Legendary summon and this instantly generates a low drop percentage, and the number of Summons you’ll likely buy while trying to get her means you are likely to get a ton of duplicates. Only you know how much you want Pink Rockstar, but it might take a lot of Gems, and even then there’s no guarantee you’ll unlock her.

Check out the latest Anime Defenders codes while you deliberate over this tough choice, as they can earn free Gems and give you more ammunition for Summon drops.

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.