How to get and evolve Ant King in Anime Defenders

Ant King is one of the most dominant and powerful characters you can use in Anime Defenders—one of Roblox‘s hottest properties—and we’ve got a full guide on everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Roblox continues to roll out banger after banger, with Anime Defenders being a huge hit in 2024. Taking the best bits from popular animes and rolling them into a tower defense game has proven a stroke of genius.

Players are furiously hunting down Anime Defenders codes, finding the best ways to level up quickly, and also acquire and evolve the almighty Ant King.

How to get Ant King in Anime Defenders

Here we go again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to obtain the sought-after Ant King is through a random pull using Anime Defenders’ Summon portal.

Unfortunately, Ant King is rated as a “Mythic” when it comes to rarity. According to the Summon feature’s roll chance, you only have a 0.25 percent chance of rolling and getting a Mythic—making Ant King one of those most elusive characters to obtain in Anime Defenders.

You can purchase one summon for 50 gems or bulk buy 10 at once for 500 gems. There are no savings, but it saves time if you intend to barrel through the currency until you get Ant King—I would advise you to use the best ways to quickly farm Anime Defenders gems.

How to evolve Ant King in Anime Defenders

If you’re lucky enough to own Ant King, go to the Evolving station, craft a Blue Soul, and use it to evolve Ant King into Ant King (Unlocked).

If you’ve never done this before or need a quick tutorial, we’ve got you covered:

Load up a game of Anime Defenders. Roll until you the Summon feature until you get Ant King. Go to the Crafting station and select “Click to Change Item.” Choose Blue Souls, and you need the following resources to craft it: x1 Star Rift (Rainbow)

x10 Star Rift (Red)

x12 Star Rift (Green)

x13 Star Rift (Blue)

x32 Star Rift (Yellow)

26,500 Gold Head over to the Evolving Station and interact with it. Under “Click To Change Unit,” select Ant King. Finally, press Evolve and you now have Ant King (Unlocked).

Enhance your Roblox Anime Defenders journey more by knowing how to get and evolve the Chance Taker secret unit, plus, see if you agree with our full Anime Defenders tier list.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more