How to get and evolve Elf Wizardess in Anime Defenders

The Elf Wizardess is one of the stronger units in Anime Defenders. Being a Mythic Unit menas that she might be hard to obtain, but thanks to the pity system, you can actually pull her if you take advantage of the gacha rotation.

Here’s how to get and evolve the Elf Wizardess in Anime Defenders.

How to get Elf Wizardess in Anime Defenders

Elf Wizardess is a pretty strong unit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like with all units in Roblox Anime Defenders, you can get Elf Wizardess by playing the gacha or through trade.

If you decide to play the gacha, I suggest you keep pulling until you get close to the Mythic Pity (400 pulls). Then, when you need 10 or fewer pulls (when you are at around 390 pulls without hitting the Mythic Pity), wait for the Elf Wizardess to appear in the rotation and pull 10 times. If you do this correctly, you can pull an Elf Wizardess.

Of course, you can also get lucky and still pull her way before reaching the Mythic Pity. If that’s what you are hoping for, you can use Super Lucky potions to boost your luck.

The other way to get Elf Wizardess is through trade. Visit the Trade area and look at the stalls, or use the official Discord. While she is a Mythic unit, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding an Elf Wizardess this way; just be ready to pay a heavy Gem price. If you are short on Gems, you can use our Anime Defenders codes or utilize some Gem farming methods.

How to evolve Elf Wizardess in Anime Defenders

You need three to evolve the Elf Wizardess. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can evolve the Elf Wizardess in Anime Defenders by crafting three Flame Grimoire.

To craft this item, you need:

Nine Star Rift (Blue)

Nine Star Rift (Red)

30 Star Rift (Yellow)

Nine Star Rift (Green)

Three Star Rift (Rainbow)

Nine Star Rift (Purple)

After you craft the Flame Grimoires, take them to the Evolve station with your Elf Wizardess and combine them to get Elf Hero.

