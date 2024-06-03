How to get and evolve Donut Warrior in Anime Defenders

Donut Warrior not only has a great name, but the character is one of the most sought-after in all of Anime Defenders, and we know how to get them and evolve them into their superior form.

At the heart of Anime Defenders’ bright, colorful, and flashy exterior is a tight-knit tower defense game. Yet another Roblox product, Anime Defenders is made easier if you have some of the title’s best characters, including Ant King and Skull Warrior.

Constant updates to Anime Defenders have seen a slew of new faces enter the battlefield, and Donut Warrior is one such example. It doesn’t look like Homer Simpson but appears just as popular.

How to get Donut Warrior in Anime Defenders

Like many characters, the only way to get Donut Warrior is to get very lucky with a Summon Drop using Anime Defender Gems.

Yes, like the acquisition of other rare characters, you need to use the Summon portal and count your lucky stars random chance is kind and presents you with Donut Warrior.

I say this as you have a 0.25 percent chance of getting the Mythic-rated Donut Warrior—so I wish you all the luck in the world.

How to evolve Donut Warrior in Anime Defenders

If you have Donut Warrior, you can upgrade them in Anime Defenders by crafting three Donuts of Prosperity and using them to evolve your rare unit into Donut Master.

Let’s walk you through the process needed to upgrade Donut Warrior into Donut Master:

Get yourself into Anime Defenders from the Roblox main menu. Spin the Summon portal until you get Donut Warrior. Now, make your way to the Crafting portal. Find a craft three “Donuts of Prosperity,” and it requires the following resources: x1 Star Rift (Rainbow)

x4 Star Rift (Blue)

x4 Star Rift (Purple)

x4 Star Rift (Red)

x11 Star Rift (Yellow) With the Donuts of Prosperity in hand, go to the Evolving Station and press to use it. Choose the “Click To Change Unit” and select Donut Warrior. Hit Evolve and Donut Warrior upgrades to the even more formidable Donut Master.

A sweet treat, no doubt. But why stop there? Get Pink Rockstar, change your guild image, and grab free goodies with Anime Defenders codes.

