How to change guild image in Anime Defenders

Creating a guild in Anime Defenders is useful for a variety of reasons, but if you’ve grown tired of your guild’s image, you can reinvigorate the group’s image.

Recommended Videos

Roblox and Anime Defenders are a match made in heaven. The tower defense title has simple yet addictive game mechanics and engrosses players with its popular anime-driven theme, characters, and stylings.

When you’re not too busy trying to get Ant King, Skull Warrior, or Elf Wizardess, you might be wasting time figuring out how to change your guild image—and we have the answer.

Changing guild image in Anime Defenders, explained

Time for a change. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To change your guild name in Anime Defenders, you need to find the appropriate Decal ID for the picture you want, convert it to an image ID, and use this to change the guild image.

It’s not quite as simple as that, though, so here’s a quick explainer running you through the steps—with thanks going to YouTube personality Seriously Dude for the method:

Load up Anime Defenders through Roblox. If you haven’t already, create a guild—which costs 25,000 Gold. Go to the Store on the Roblox Creator Hub and press “Images.” Search for the kind of image you’re looking for as a new guild logo. When you find the one you want, click on it and go to the URL at the top. Highlight and copy the 10-digit number sandwiched in the middle of the image’s URL. Go onto the “Convert Decal to Image ID” Roblox game. Paste the 10-digit number into the box asking for a Decal ID. Click “Get Image ID!” Copy the newly converted Image ID and go back onto Anime Defenders. Press “Guild” on the left side of the screen and “Edit.” Select “Image” and paste the Image ID code into the box and finally confirm with a click of the “Edit” button.

Your guild image should change almost instantly, and you now have a cool new picture to represent your Anime Defenders guild. The first time is always the hardest, but done it once, and tinkering with the image again in the future should be a walk in the park.

Don’t stop with the ability to change your guild image, though. Broaden your horizons by knowing how to get secret units, level up quickly, and get Gems fast.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more