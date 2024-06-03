play area in roblox anime defenders
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

How to change guild image in Anime Defenders

Time for a fresh look.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 04:38 am

Creating a guild in Anime Defenders is useful for a variety of reasons, but if you’ve grown tired of your guild’s image, you can reinvigorate the group’s image.

Recommended Videos

Roblox and Anime Defenders are a match made in heaven. The tower defense title has simple yet addictive game mechanics and engrosses players with its popular anime-driven theme, characters, and stylings.

When you’re not too busy trying to get Ant King, Skull Warrior, or Elf Wizardess, you might be wasting time figuring out how to change your guild image—and we have the answer.

Changing guild image in Anime Defenders, explained

guild information in roblox anime defenders
Time for a change. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To change your guild name in Anime Defenders, you need to find the appropriate Decal ID for the picture you want, convert it to an image ID, and use this to change the guild image.

It’s not quite as simple as that, though, so here’s a quick explainer running you through the steps—with thanks going to YouTube personality Seriously Dude for the method:

  1. Load up Anime Defenders through Roblox.
  2. If you haven’t already, create a guild—which costs 25,000 Gold.
  3. Go to the Store on the Roblox Creator Hub and press “Images.”
  4. Search for the kind of image you’re looking for as a new guild logo.
  5. When you find the one you want, click on it and go to the URL at the top.
  6. Highlight and copy the 10-digit number sandwiched in the middle of the image’s URL.
  7. Go onto the “Convert Decal to Image ID” Roblox game.
  8. Paste the 10-digit number into the box asking for a Decal ID.
  9. Click “Get Image ID!”
  10. Copy the newly converted Image ID and go back onto Anime Defenders.
  11. Press “Guild” on the left side of the screen and “Edit.”
  12. Select “Image” and paste the Image ID code into the box and finally confirm with a click of the “Edit” button.

Your guild image should change almost instantly, and you now have a cool new picture to represent your Anime Defenders guild. The first time is always the hardest, but done it once, and tinkering with the image again in the future should be a walk in the park.

Don’t stop with the ability to change your guild image, though. Broaden your horizons by knowing how to get secret units, level up quickly, and get Gems fast.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (June 2024)
Anime Souls Simulator X screenshot
Anime Souls Simulator X screenshot
Anime Souls Simulator X screenshot
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (June 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Card RNG Codes (June 2024)
Card RNG players in a card battle
Card RNG players in a card battle
Card RNG players in a card battle
Category: Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
Card RNG Codes (June 2024)
Sharmila Ganguly and others Sharmila Ganguly and others Jun 3, 2024
Read Article How to get and evolve Ant King in Anime Defenders
evolve station in anime defenders
evolve station in anime defenders
evolve station in anime defenders
Category: Roblox
Roblox
How to get and evolve Ant King in Anime Defenders
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jun 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (June 2024)
Anime Souls Simulator X screenshot
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (June 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Card RNG Codes (June 2024)
Card RNG players in a card battle
Category: Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
Card RNG Codes (June 2024)
Sharmila Ganguly and others Sharmila Ganguly and others Jun 3, 2024
Read Article How to get and evolve Ant King in Anime Defenders
evolve station in anime defenders
Category: Roblox
Roblox
How to get and evolve Ant King in Anime Defenders
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jun 1, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.