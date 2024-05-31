How to get and evolve Skull Warrior in Anime Defenders

If you want to get your hands on the Skull Warrior and his evolution, then you’ve come to the right place. Believe it or not, there’s a surefire way to get Skull Warrior in Anime Defenders, you just have to know when to pull.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to get the Skull Warrior in Anime Defenders.

How to get Skull Warrior in Anime Defenders

Skull Warrior is a beast on the battlefield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Skull Warrior in Roblox Anime Defenders, you need to play the gacha or trade with other players.

Being a Mythic unit, the Skull Warrior can be obtained without fail if you use the Mythic Pity system. After 400 pulls, you are guaranteed a Mythic Character. If you only pull when the Skull Warrior is in rotation, you are guaranteed to get him as you get closer to hitting the Mythic Pity.

Another way to get Skull Warrior is to trade for his with other players. Visit the Trade area and check to see if anyone is selling him. You can also visit the game’s official Discord server. Make sure you have some gems because players can demand high prices for a Mythic Unit. If you need a few extra gems, you can check out our Anime Defenders codes. If you’d rather earn the Gems the old-fashioned way, you can also try one of our Gem farming methods.

How to evolve Skull Warrior in Anime Defenders

Gonna need a lot of material for this Mask. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can evolve Skull Warrior into Skull Paladine by using a Skull Mask. Yes, everything is about Skulls. You can craft the Skull masks by using the following items:

Six Star Rift (Blue)

Six Star Rift (Red)

28 Star Rift (Yellow)

Four Star Rift (Green)

Two Star Rift (Rainbow)

Craft the Skull Mask, take it to the Evolution station along with your Skull Warrior, and enjoy the new and improved Skull Paladin.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more