How to get secret units in Anime Defenders

Anime Defenders' best kept secret.
Published: May 30, 2024 05:36 am

Getting better units is essential to climbing the Anime Defenders leaderboards and unlocking the final chapters of the story modes. But the best units are secret, and obtaining them isn’t easy.

The Roblox game mode relies on unlocking units and leveling them up as you progress through story modes. The better the units, the quicker you can finish games. And the quicker you finish them, the higher you climb the leaderboards. With that in mind, having the best units is vital.

How to unlock secret units in Anime Defenders

Unfortunately, you have to rely on luck to unlock secret units in Anime Defenders. Like every other unit, you can unlock them from the Summon Banner. But the chances of dropping one are below 0.01 percent, so you need to be very lucky.

Summoning a random unit costs 50 Gems, an Anime Defenders currency rewarded by completing story mode quests. There’s no other way of grinding and possibly getting a secret unit than playing the mode and hoping for the best.

You can increase your chances of getting a secret unit by purchasing a Lucky or Super Lucky potion by the Summon Banter. But these cost 99 and 149 Robux, respectively, meaning you’d have to buy them with real money.

All secret units in Anime Defenders

At the time of writing, players have discovered two secret units in Anime Defenders. We haven’t been able to find them ourselves since we weren’t lucky enough to drop them. But we will update the article accordingly if and when we learn more.

Secret unitStats
Chance TakerViridian Blitz: Rush through the enemy and throw a fire orb at them
Damage: 1,719
Range: 16.2
Cooldown: 3.8 seconds
Evolution: Yes, at the Roulette Machine
The GamerQuicksilver: Jump on your opponent and deal an AOE damage with your blade
Damage: 1,003
Range: 16.8
Cooldown: 4.5 seconds
Evolution: Yes, by using the Demon Greatsword
