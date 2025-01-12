How to get the Crystalized Rod in Fisch

The Crystalized Rod in Fisch is one of the three new rods added in the Northern Expedition update, and it gives you a direct way to get the Crystalized mutation.

Unlike some other rods in Roblox’s Fisch, you cannot simply purchase the Crystalized Rod. You will need to use your wit and solve a two-player puzzle before you get the option to buy it. If you can’t figure out the puzzle, we’ve got you covered.

Here is everything that you need to know about Crystalized Rod in Fisch.

Roblox Fisch: How to get the Crystalized Rod

Stand on the pressure plates and let the sunlight do the rest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Crystalized Rod in Fisch, you’ll need to go to the Northern Expedition island and start climbing the mountain. Once you reach the second base camp with the pickaxe and one of the levers, equip your Winter Clock and Oxygen Tank to survive the harsh climate. Now, make your way to the right and go straight until you find the Crystalized Rod frozen with two pressure plates near them.

Now, you’ll need a friend and two of the Glass Diamond items that can be fished from the Overgrowth Caves pond near the first base camp. You can also find the item in Frigid Cavern pond, which also has a lot of high-quality fish near the second camp base. It is a mythical item, so catching it might take some time. If you’re having trouble, you can also trade it from any player using the Fisch Discord server who has an excess of them by giving away a valuable fish from your inventory. However, this can be a risky way of obtaining the item due to potential scams.

Once you have the item, go back to the puzzle area and stand on one of the glowing pressure plates. Now, ask your friend to stand on the other pressure plate and you’re ready to start the puzzle. Make sure it’s daytime, as you can only complete the puzzle during the day using the sunlight. You can also use a Sundial Totem to change the nighttime into daytime.

The Crystalized Rod is frozen in ice in front of you, and you need to unfreeze it before you can purchase it. To do that, pull out your Glass Diamond with your friend while standing on the pressure plates, directing the sunlight toward the ice and melting it. Now, you can pay C$ 35,000 to buy the rod and keep it in your inventory.

Is the Crystalized Rod in Roblox Fisch worth it?

The Crystalized Rod isn’t a fishing rod you’ll use every day in Fisch, but it is worth having in your inventory to get the Crystalized mutation on fish and Enchant Relic. If you’re trying to get your hands on the Rod of the Exalted One, this is the only guaranteed way to get the Crystalized Enchant Relic. The mutation is not available through appraisal in Moosewood, which makes the rod unique.

Here are the complete stats for the Crystalized Rod:

Lure Speed: 35 percent

35 percent Luck: 45 percent

45 percent Control: 0.15

0.15 Resilience: 15 percent

15 percent Max Weight of Fish: 25,000 kg

While the stats are average, the rod’s passive ability makes it stand out for future challenges. You can enchant the rod further to improve one of its stats and use it to earn money or XP to level up faster.

Next up, you can read our guides to find the Sunken Chests and know about all Exalted Relic Enchants in Fisch.

