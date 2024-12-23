Forgot password
The Appraiser in Roblox Fisch.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Guide to appraising in Fisch

Learn how to make the most out of appraising your fish!
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
|

Published: Dec 23, 2024 11:59 am

Looking to squeeze a little more value from your catches? Appraising in Fisch can be a gamble, but when it pays off, it can lead to huge rewards. This guide will take you through everything you need to know about appraising, including how it works, where to do it, and whether it’s worth your C$.

Table of contents

What is appraisal in Fisch?

Talking to the Appraiser on Moosewood in Roblox Fisch.
Talking to the Appraiser on Moosewood. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Appraisal is the process of having an NPC, known as the Appraiser, re-evaluate your fish. This includes reweighing the fish, potentially uncovering hidden traits, or even identifying mutations that increase its value significantly. While the results are often random, it’s possible to turn a basic catch into a jackpot-worthy treasure.

There are two main reasons to appraise fish: weight change and mutation discovery. A fish might weigh more or less after being appraised, and weight influences a fish’s value, so this change can dramatically affect its worth. Alternatively, you may find that a fish suddenly gains a mutation after being appraised—mutations like Mythical or Shiny may be uncovered during appraisal, which can significantly boost a fish’s value.

How to appraise a fish

The value of a Glass Diamond in Roblox Fisch before appraising.
Before appraising. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start appraising, head to Moosewood, the starter island in Fisch. The Appraiser is located just to the left of the Merchant’s building, slightly hidden behind the rods display.

Once you locate the Appraiser NPC, interact with her and select the “Can you appraise this fish?” option. Each appraisal costs 450C$, and the fish will be returned to your inventory with any modifications the Appraiser has made. Not every fish gains weight or a mutation when it’s appraised; you might get a fish back that is now lighter, or has lost its mutation from being appraised. That’s why it’s important to avoid appraising fish that already have mutations unless you want to risk your catch becoming less valuable.

Fish that have already been appraised will have an icon in your inventory to show they’ve been evaluated. If a fish was favorited before an appraisal, it will lose that status once appraised, so you will need to mark it again if you don’t want to accidentally sell it when selling fish to a merchant en masse.

Fisch appraisal mechanics

An appraised Glass Diamond in Roblox Fisch.
After appraising! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Understanding how appraisal works is the best way to use it effectively. Here’s a breakdown of the mechanic to help you figure out when to appraise fish:

Appraisal featuresDetails
Cost450C$ per fish.
EffectsChanges weight, potentially adds or removes mutations (except Shiny and Sparkling attributes, which cannot be removed via appraisal).
Mutation ChanceAfter appraising, a fish’s chance of getting a mutation is around 10 percent.
Event ImpactCertain events like Mutation Surge or Shiny Surge increase the chances of specific mutations. Appraise during these events to increase the likelihood of you getting a mutated fish from an appraisal.
Recommended UsesHigh-value or Mythical fish, especially those with low weight compared to their average. Fish that are already at their lowest weight can’t get any lighter, after all.

Avoid appraising mutated fish unless they’re Shiny or Sparkling, as appraisal will remove all other mutations. Shiny and Sparkling are attributes, rather than mutations, so they aren’t affected. Fish that are low value and fish that are below the Mythical rarity aren’t worth appraising unless you’re trying for a specific mutation or experimenting with traits. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to appraise some of the rarest fish in Fisch, as long as they’re at their lowest weights and don’t already have a mutation.

All possible mutations from appraisals in Fisch

An inventory full of different mutated fish and items in Roblox Fisch.
I use the Mythical Rod a lot. Screenshot by Dot Esports
MutationValue Increase
Abyssalx3.5
Albinox1.1
Amberx0.5
Bigx1
Darkenedx1.3
Electricx1.45
Festivex1.4
Fossilizedx2.5
Frozenx1.3
Giantx1
Glossyx1.6
Greedyx4
Hexedx1.5
Jollyx1.2
Lunarx2.5
Midasx2
Mosaicx1.5
Mythicalx4.5
Negativex1.3
Scorchedx1.3
Shinyx1.85
Silverx1.6
Sparklingx1.85
Translucentx1.3

Rods that require mutated items in Fisch

A Big Enchant Relic in Roblox Fisch.
The Big attribute on a Relic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Certain rods in Fisch require mutated items to craft, making appraisal essential for players aiming to unlock some of the high-tier rods in the game. Appraising doesn’t only affect fish, you can also appraise Enchant Relics, and pretty much any item that you fish up or catch in crab cages (such as Driftwood and Magic Thread). Here’s a list of the rods that require mutated materials:

RodRequired materialsPriceLevel requiredRod Effect
Rod of the Depthsx1 Hexed Enchant Relic, x1 Abyssal Enchant Relic (used to unlock a hidden maze in The Depths where you can find and purchase the rod)750,000C$N/AThis rod gives you a ghost of your current avatar that floats behind you. For every third catch, the ghost gives you a random fish from the location you’re in.
Precision Rodx1 Amethyst, x2 Mythical Driftwood, x1 Magic Thread7,500C$40Boosts luck by 150 percent.
Wisdom Rodx1 Ruby, x2 Mythical Driftwood, x1 Magic Thread50,000C$40XP bonus after 5 successful catches in a row.
Resourceful Rodx3 Amethyst, x2 Lunar Driftwood, x1 Magic Thread 15,000C$50Doubles the effects of all bait.
Seasons Rodx2 Opal, x3 Frozen Driftwood, x1 Magic Thread35,000C$145Offers seasonal buffs, including color-changing mutations.
Krampus’s Rodx3 Icicle, x1 Festive Driftwood, x1 Magic Thread30,000C$150Grants random temporary buffs after every 10 catches.
Riptide Rodx3 Ruby, x3 Atlantean Driftwood, x1 Magic Thread40,000C$200Fills the Tide Meter; at max, boosts rarity chance by 30 percent and Lure Speed by 25 percent.
Voyager Rodx3 Opal, x3 Void Wood, x1 Magic Thread30,000C$400Offers seasonal buffs, including color-changing mutations.
The Lost Rodx3 Lapis Lazuli, x3 Ancient Wood, x1 Ancient Thread50,000C$450Triggers special mode with +150 percent Luck after 6 Perfect Catches.
Celestial RodMoonstone (3), Moon Wood (3), Ancient Thread (1)100,000C$500Summons celestial powers after catching 85 fish, boosting Luck and Lure Speed. Caught fish gain Celestial mutation.
Rod of the Eternal KingGolden Sea Pearl (2), Inferno Wood (3), Lunar Thread (1)250,000C$650Summons a Royal Escort for a temporary luck boost. Missed catches may trigger higher rarity fish.
Rod of the Forgotten FangMeg’s Fang (2), Meg’s Spine (2), Lunar Thread (1)300,000C$750After three perfect catches, triggers an event where a Megalodon jumps out of the water carrying a fish.

If you’re looking for some special fish to appraise, try surviving the Northern Expedition and bring back some of the Mythical fish from that area.

