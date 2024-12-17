Rarest fish in Fisch locations and how to catch them

Fisch has no shortage of rare and mythical creatures swimming in its waters. From the elusive Glacierfish in Snowcap Island to the Exotic Molten Banshee found in Roslit Volcano, this guide covers where to find the rarest fish and how to catch them. Grab your bait, check the weather, and prepare for a fishing adventure.

The rarest fish in every location in Fisch

Fishing in Fisch is more than just casting your line—it’s about knowing where to go, what bait to use, and the conditions needed to lure in these elusive creatures. Each location is home to unique rare fish, each with its own quirks, preferred weather, and time of day for biting. You can find the rarest and most valuable fish for every location below:

Ancient Archives

The gate to the Ancient Archives. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Amblypterus is a Mythical rarity fish that roams the Ancient Archives. To increase your chances of catching this 125kg beauty, fish during the day using Fish Head bait. The combination of the Archive’s mysterious atmosphere and the hunt for this Mythical fish makes it a must-visit location for dedicated anglers.

Remember that you’ll only be able to enter the Ancient Archives if three other players are willing to help you. Each of you needs one of the four fragments found on the Ancient Isle to unlock the door to the Archives.

Ancient Isle

Fishing in the waterfall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the Ancient Isle by sailing east from Moosewood for something truly massive. Once there, you’ll need to wait for the in-game alert that signals that a Phantom Megalodon has spawned. The Phantom Megalodon is a limited-rarity fish weighing an average of 58,500kg, and it spawns at the back of the Ancient Isle. Equip Shark Head bait and a heavy-duty rod, and prepare for a battle; this beast won’t give up without a fight.

The Phantom Megalodon is the rarest of the three varieties of Megalodon shark and the rarest fish in all of Fisch. They only appear at night or during an Eclipse event, which you can force using an Eclipse Totem. You can buy your own Eclipse Totem for 250,000C$ from the Ancient Isle—the same cave you can find Phoenix Rod.

Brine Pool

Leaving the Brine Pool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spectral Serpent, a Mythical rarity fish, thrives in the Brine Pool at night under clear weather conditions. Use Truffle Worm bait to attract this ethereal creature, which averages a weight of 12,000kg.

You cannot fish in the Brine Pool without a Reinforced Rod, which you can purchase from the Merchant NPC in the Desolate Deep. If you’re unsure where to go, turn left at the warning sign on the ocean floor after swimming down from the red buoy at coordinates (-790, 125, -3100). Follow the cave system, and you’ll resurface in the Desolate Deep right by a merchant.

To reach the Brine Pool, take the path to the right of the warning sign. Then, using your skills and your glider, climb the cliffs to find the crack in the rocks leading to the Brine Pool.

Desolate Deep

Shopping in the Desolate Deep. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Emperor Jellyfish is the rarest fish in the Desolate Deep, weighing in at 650kg. It prefers rainy weather, and you’ll need a Magnet as bait to catch it. While the Emperor Jellyfish holds Mythical status in Fisch, the Barbed Shark, a legendary fish weighing 825kg, sells for more—averaging 7,207.90C$ compared to the Emperor Jellyfish’s 4,875C$. Use Fish Head bait if you’re after the Barbed Shark.

Forsaken Shores

The pier of the Forsaken Shores. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Golden Seahorse is a Mythical fish found at Forsaken Shores during summer days. Fish at coordinates (-3100, 127, 1450) with Weird Algae bait to snag this tiny treasure, which averages just 0.55kg.

Keepers Altar

Gaining the Breezed Enchantment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Winter nights with clear skies set the stage for catching the Umbral Shark, a legendary rarity fish. Use Fish Head bait to reel in this 130kg creature when the conditions are right.

Moosewood

Moosewood during the holidays. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Whisker Bill, a Mythical rarity fish weighing 67.5kg, can be found in Moosewood’s saltwater areas—that means you should be fishing in the ocean around the shores of Moosewood rather than the pond on the island. Equip Truffle Worm bait for your best chance at success.

Mushgrove Swamp

Can you see Agaric? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Foggy weather in spring is the perfect set of conditions for catching the Handfish in Mushgrove Swamp. This Mythical fish weighs just 4kg and bites on Insect bait. While you’re there, why not visit Agaric and complete his quest for revenge? Doing so will give you the exclusive Fungal Rod in return. Those who haven’t explored Mushgrove Swamp before can find Agaric under a mushroom in the center of the island at coordinates (2601, 132, -730).

Ocean

Sailing the ocean. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The mighty Whale Shark, a Mythical shark, only appears during Shark Hunt events in summer and autumn. Use Shrimp bait and fish during clear days, and prepare for a challenge to catch this 9,000kg ocean giant.

Roslit Bay

On the rocks of Roslit Bay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Manta Ray is a Mythical fish found in Roslit Bay’s coral reef. Fish at night in the summer using Shrimp bait for this 887.5kg catch. The Golden Sea Pearl, classified as an Exotic rarity, is also found here. Though it registers as a “fish” despite being an item, you’ll need to catch it to complete the Roslit Bay Bestiary.

Roslit Volcano

It’s a bit dangerous here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On Roslit Volcano, the Molten Banshee lurks in clear summer weather. This exotic fish averages 425kg and requires Truffle Worm bait to lure it in. The volcanic backdrop makes the hunt for this fiery creature as fun as the catch itself. Make sure you have a Reinforced Rod from the Merchant NPC in the Desolate Deep, or you won’t be able to fish here.

Snowcap Island

Sailing towards Snowcap Cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For winter fishing, venture into Snowcap Cave on Snowcap Island. At coordinates (2860, 135, 2620), you’ll find the Glacierfish, a Mythical rarity fish weighing 50kg. Use Squid bait and fish in freshwater (anywhere in the cave) to catch this icy fish.

Sunstone Island

To buy crab cages or not to buy crab cages? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rainy nights on Sunstone Island are the ideal time to catch the Voltfish, a Mythical fish weighing just 1.2kg. Bring along Super Flakes bait and spend some time fishing wherever you want to on the island to catch this fish.

Terrapin Island

An island of secrets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Daytime fishing at Terrapin Island yields the Mythical Sea Turtle, averaging 110kg. There’s no particular area where the Sea Turtle is more abundant, so try using fishing rods with higher luck stats or the Lucky enchantment if you’re struggling to find it.

The Depths

Sippery fellow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ancient Depth Serpent, an Exotic fish, only appears during the Absolute Darkness Event. Use Truffle Worm bait and a Fish Radar (8,000C$ at Moosewood) to locate the single highlighted spot to catch this 750kg rarity. The highlighted spot will only appear on nights when the Absolute Darkness Event is active, which turns off all of the light in The Depths—including the lights on your lantern and fishing rod.

In my experience, the Ancient Depth Serpent usually spawns in the water on the right side of the island, which has the Merchant NPC on it (along the path with the two piers). Though it doesn’t always spawn here, it’s the best place to start looking when the Absolute Darkness Event comes into effect.

Vertigo

Fishing in Vertigo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Isonade, a Mythical fish, can only be caught in Strange Whirlpools. Use Truffle Worm bait, and while technically not from Vertigo, it belongs to its Bestiary. This fish averages 950kg and is extremely temperamental. Use a Steady Rod or another rod with good control or resilience stats if you want a chance at catching this fish.

Once in Vertigo, the next rarest “fish” is The Depths Key. The key is of Exotic rarity and is the only way to unlock The Depths gate found inside Vertigo.

Regionless

Big. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Meg’s Fang is a Mythical “fish” part of the Megalodon. At an average of 1.5kg, it’s a small but valuable catch. Though it’s supposed to be Regionless, I often catch the Meg’s Fang while fishing on the shores of the Ancient Isle. More specifically, the waterfall on the west side of the island is a great place to catch it, though you can catch it from just about anywhere on the Ancient Isle.

Additionally, while you’re on the Ancient Isle catching fish more often than they should be caught, grab yourself some extra Enchant Relics. I often catch them in the pond near the Merchant NPC on the Ancient Isle, though there are no statistics to back up the more frequent appearance of the Relics there. You can also fish for Enchant Relics in The Depths, and you’ll find that they often pop up there, too.

This guide should help you track down these rare catches to finish catching all fish in Fisch. Get out there and go fishing!

