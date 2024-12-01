Fisch has added another secret location to explore with its brand-new update and craft fishing rods with different materials but to reach the Ancient Archives, you need to have all the ancient fragments.

Here’s everything you need to know about finding and using the Ancient Fragments in Roblox’s Fisch.

All 4 Ancient Fragment Locations in Fisch, listed

To find the four Ancient Fragments, talk to the Shipwright NPC on your island and spawn your ship. After that, sail your ship between Snowcap Island and Mushgrove Swamp islands to find the new Ancient Isles island. Your way will be full of explosives, so carefully avoid the explosives in the water and reach the island to start your Ancient Fragments hunt.

Deep Sea Fragment Location in Fisch

Go under the waterfall on the ground floor to find the Deep Sea. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Deep Sea Fragment is the easiest to find because you can collect it by finding the waterfall by going toward the left of the island. You can also use the zipline on the ground after landing near the island meteor, and it should lead you directly to the waterfall. After reaching it, you will need a diving gear to proceed.

Now, jump into the water and go down until you find the Deep Sea Fragment, and you can quickly claim it and come back up for air.

Earth Fragment Location in Fisch

Follow the flowers and fences to find the cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports Along with the fragment, take the Eclipse Totem. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Earth Fragment in Fisch, you need to locate a secret cave on the Ancient Isles island. Use the ziplines to climb the mountain and find the flowers on the right side. After using the second zipline go near the Meteorist NPC, go toward the right side of the mountain. You should spot a pink-colored flower, which should lead to your small cave hidden behind the plants.

Drop down to find two fences near the mountain ledge at the start of the cave. After going inside it, you should spot two items: the Phoenix Rod and the Eclipse Totem. The Earth Fragment is also here, which you can claim for free, among other purchasable items. Make sure to buy the Eclipse Totem as well, which will help you get the Solar Fragment next.

Solar Fragment Location in Fisch

Climb the top of the mountain to find the Solar Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Solar Fragment in Fisch is at the top of the mountain in Ancient Isles. You need to use a lot of Ziplines right from the ground to climb the mountain, and then you can use the tree to climb over big ledges. When you finally reach the top, you will find the Solar Fragment resting on the ground, but you won’t be able to pick it up if it’s not an Eclipse event. Luckily, you can trigger one using the Eclipse Totem you purchased in the secret cave containing the Earth Fragment. Keep in mind that you can only use the item during the day.

Ancient Fragment Location in Fisch

The Ancient Fragment can only be obtained by Fishing, and it is based on a bit of luck. I had the best results finding the Ancient Fragment by fishing in the pond near the waterfall, but I’ve also seen my friends get it through fishing in different places while staying on the Ancient Isles, so this means you can get the item randomly while filling up your Ancient Isles bestiary.

How to use the Ancient Fragments to unlock the Ancient Archives’ door in Fisch

After flying into the waterfall, use the drop rope to use your fragments and open the Ancient Archives. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use the Ancient Fragments, you need to go to the waterfall where you initially collected the Deep Sea Fragment, and use your glider to jump off the nearby ledge and reach the secret area. If you don’t have a glider, then you can purchase one for $1,000 from the stall near the Merchant in Ancient Isles Pond.

After going inside the waterfall, you need to go straight and use the rope to go down to find four different Totems. Here, you can use your fragments and turn them to activate the door. This becomes easier with friends, but if you’re alone, make sure to stand on the pressure platforms and unlock the door, which stays open forever, unlike the Depths door, which closes after you leave the server.

